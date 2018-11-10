JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The elements couldn’t even slow the high-powered Morningside College offense in a 49-13 victory over Jamestown that clinched the Mustangs’ eighth straight Great Plains Athletic Conference football championship here Saturday.
NAIA top-ranked Morninigside negotiated its way through snow and single-digit temperatures at Rollie Greeno Field for 538 yards of total offense. All-American quarterback Trent Solsma threw four touchdown passes, equaling his own single-season national, conference and school record with 55. Solsma also tossed 55 scoring passes last season.
Morningside closed the regular season 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the GPAC and extended its regular season winning streak to 29 straight and 34 in a row in conference play. Jamestown wound up 3-8 and 2-7 in its first season of GPAC competition.
A.J. Ponder got the ball rolling for the Mustangs, scoring on a 2-yard run on the first series of the game. Solsma added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Connor Niles and a 1-yard TD run before the end of the first quarter, making it 21-0.
After a scoreless second quarter, Jamestown got on the board when Aundre Purnell returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdown.
Solsma quickly answered with scoring passes to Riley Rischling and Ponder, giving Morningside a 35-7 lead. Reid Jurgensmeier hauled in Solsma’s fourth touchdown pass, a 21-yarder less than a minute into the fourth quarter.
Anthony Sims, who rushed for a career-high 136 yards in just nine carries, capped the scoring on a 74-yard jaunt. Solsma completed 18 of 27 passes for 255 yards while Niles had six catches for 107 yards.
Jamestown finished with 209 total yards. Joel Katzer and Jacob Katzer collected 10 tackles each for the Mustangs.
Morningside now awaits its first-round opponent in the NAIA playoffs. Pairings will be announced on Sunday.