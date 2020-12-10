Morningside crashes the glass to beat Briar Cliff

Imig had an offensive rebound during the run, which he turned into a made basket.

The Mustangs also did not let BCU have an offensive rebound during that 6 minute, 11-second stretch.

Skoff, a freshman from Bellevue, Nebraska, ended up with 15 points, and he got started early.

“He doesn’t think, he just shoots it,” Sykes said. “He’s learning and getting better everyday. He’s learning what everyone else on the court is doing, and we’re looking forward to him giving us valuable minutes going forward.”

Briar Cliff shot 10-for-28 in the second half, and after a few missed shots, the Chargers started to feel a little frustrated.

All but two possessions in the second half ended after a missed shot. BCU’s Wil Johnson had two offensive rebounds, but both of the BCU second-chance shots were no good.

“They did a really good job of taking us out of our actions,” Chargers coach Mark Svagera said. “In basketball, you have to make shots and we just didn’t have that going tonight. I thought that impacted our defense. The rebounds are easy to point to, but I thought we did a pretty poor job of keeping the ball out of the paint.