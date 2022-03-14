Morningside Dance team sets all-time record, wins NAIA national title

YPSILANTI, Mich. — History in the making.

The Morningside University Dance Team put up a record-breaking performance on Saturday, as the Mustangs won the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Dance National Championship, with an all-time best team score of 92.31, just barely beating out defending champion St. Ambrose for the title trophy.

In a team press release, Morningside coach Alisha Knowler credited the Mustangs senior trio of Haley Potthoff, Payton Leavit, and Sheldon native Bryn Groff for their part in leading the Mustangs to a national title.

“They are definitely going to be missed,” Knowler said. “But everything they've done the last few years has set the tone for this program moving forward, and they should be very proud of the legacy that they are leaving."

The Mustangs and Fighting Bees were in a dead heat after the preliminary round, which accounts for 25 percent of a team’s final score, with the Mustangs leading, 91.93-91.77.

The final round was just as close, as the Fighting Bees danced to a score of 92.17, which topped the points total that won them last year’s national title.

Morningside knew it would need a perfect response if it wanted to keep its championship hopes alive.

"We knew the scores were close, and if we wanted to accomplish our goal, we needed to put on an even better performance in the finals,” Knowler said in a team press release. “Points-wise, it was basically like starting over again.”

The Mustangs came out of the final round with a score of 92.31, to clinch the national championship. Their score also made national history, as the highest score ever recorded at the event.

"That's a huge accomplishment for our program," Knowler said in the release. "They actually didn't announce that in the arena, so we didn't find out until later on. We were very proud of our finish, and then to find out that we made NAIA history was even more exciting."

The Mustangs' win was the first-time in the history of the six-year event that a program other than St. Ambrose or Midland won the title.

Two days after winning the championship, the Mustangs added even more hardware to the trophy case, as five of its dancers were named as All-American Honorable Mentions, in Groff, Potthoff, junior Madison Mahr, and sophomore pair Jocelyn Hendrix and Samantha Snyder.

Morningside University will host a free event on Wednesday to celebrate the Mustangs' Dance team. All fans and supporters are invited to attend the event, which is scheduled to go from Noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Yockey Family Community Room in Morningside's Olsen Student Center.

