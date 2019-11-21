Morningside, Dordt and Northwestern each send runners to national NAIA meet Friday

As Nash looks ahead, he plans on placing McKibben in the team’s 4x800 relay team as well as other distance races.

“She’s really turning into something special,” Nash said. “It’s going to be really exciting to see what she can do in a mile, a 600, a 400. She’ll be well under 2 (minutes), 20 (seconds), and she’ll be a key part of the 4x800 team.”

Fundermann, meanwhile, wasn’t even in the top-10 on the Morningside lineup last season, and wanted to put all her energy on the track and field season.

But, Nash and Fundermann both knew how competitive the Anthon native was, and how much a comeback would mean to her.

That comeback didn’t happen right away, though.

After not cracking the top-100 in the first two meets of the season, Fundermann finished 69th at the Briar Cliff meet at Adams Nature Preserve after getting 79th two weeks earlier at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational.

Fundermann broke through at the Dordt University Invitational where she got eighth, then got 12th at the Mount Marty-hosted meet.

Fundermann then got eighth again in Sioux Center at the GPAC meet.