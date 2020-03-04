Morningside, Dordt women both get No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchups

The Morningside women's basketball team has experienced all of the ups and downs from the NAIA D-II national tournament. Dordt is just getting used to it.
This will be Morningside's 18th national tournament and the Mustangs have a 35-13 record at nationals, including four titles. Dordt made its first-ever national tournament appearance last season, losing its first game. Now Dordt gets to make its second trip to nationals.
But the two teams share something in common at this season's national tournament, which will once again be held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Morningside earned the No. 3 seed on its side of the bracket and Dordt is the No. 3 seed on the Defenders side of the bracket.
Morningside faces West Virginia Tech, the No. 6 seed in the Liston Bracket, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
The Mustangs are 23-9 on the season and have been in the top-10 for much of the season.
Dordt earned an at-large berth for the second straight season and the Defenders have been in the rankings all season. They come into the tournament with a 24-8 record.
Defenders head coach Bill Harmsen said it is fantastic his team gets to make a second-straight appearance at nationals after having zero previous appearances before last season.
"I am really proud of the women and all of the hard work they put in," Harmsen said. "The season is a long one so be able to represent Dordt, spread the Defender way two years in a row is a blessing. I am proud of all of the hard work and I can't wait to get there and play."
Dordt's bracket - the Duer Bracket - has plenty of challenges. Harmsen doesn't know much about the Defenders first-round opponent, Reinhardt, who Dordt plays at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. But he is familiar with three of the teams in the Duer Bracket.
Southeastern earned the top seed in the bracket and played for the national title last season, losing to Concordia to finish as the runner-up. Dakota Wesleyan is the No. 4 seed in the bracket and won the national title two years ago. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is the No. 2 seed and is a constant in the D-II tournament.
While it may seem like a tough bracket, Harmsen knows all of the games will be a battle no matter which bracket they are in.
"There are some really good team there," Harmsen said. "All of the brackets are going to be tough. It's one game at a time season at this point. We gotta stay healthy and get the kids prepared. That's the beauty of this time of the year. It's full of tough teams and it's going to be fun to represent Dordt."
Concordia, the defending national champions, earned the top overall season. Hastings is the fifth GPAC team in the tournament and is the top seed in the Cramer Bracket.