Morningside, Dordt women both get No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchups

"I am really proud of the women and all of the hard work they put in," Harmsen said. "The season is a long one so be able to represent Dordt, spread the Defender way two years in a row is a blessing. I am proud of all of the hard work and I can't wait to get there and play."

Dordt's bracket - the Duer Bracket - has plenty of challenges. Harmsen doesn't know much about the Defenders first-round opponent, Reinhardt, who Dordt plays at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. But he is familiar with three of the teams in the Duer Bracket.

Southeastern earned the top seed in the bracket and played for the national title last season, losing to Concordia to finish as the runner-up. Dakota Wesleyan is the No. 4 seed in the bracket and won the national title two years ago. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is the No. 2 seed and is a constant in the D-II tournament.

While it may seem like a tough bracket, Harmsen knows all of the games will be a battle no matter which bracket they are in.

"There are some really good team there," Harmsen said. "All of the brackets are going to be tough. It's one game at a time season at this point. We gotta stay healthy and get the kids prepared. That's the beauty of this time of the year. It's full of tough teams and it's going to be fun to represent Dordt."

Concordia, the defending national champions, earned the top overall season. Hastings is the fifth GPAC team in the tournament and is the top seed in the Cramer Bracket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.