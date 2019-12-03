Morningside falls behind early, loses in four to top-ranked Park

Harris, a sophomore, needed four digs to get to 1,000 for her career. She finished with a match-high 37 digs.

“The kid is just a beast,” Donnelly said. “Without her defense, we would’ve been done in three.”

Morningside’s top hitter, senior Emma Gerber, started to get going in the third set. She only had four kills in the first two sets combined but came through with five kills, including three straight, in the third set. She finished with 11 kills and became the program's career kills leader.

“We finally got her offense going. She was struggling in sets one and two,” Donnelly said. “When she starts swinging, it opens up some gaps for our outsides and our pins to get some one-on-one situations.”

Madison Hartman added 11 kills for Morningside and Krista Zenk had 10 kills.

Morningside was right with Park in the fourth set when Meawad, who had 22 kills, took over. She put down a few kills to help build a 21-14 lead. The Mustangs were able to make it 21-18 but Park went on to win the final set 25-21.

Still, Morningside has two more pool play matches left - against Oklahoma City at 4 p.m. Wednesday and against Providence at 4 p.m. Thursday.