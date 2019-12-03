Morningside falls behind early, loses in four to top-ranked Park

SIOUX CITY — Top-ranked Park gave Morningside an opening in the first match of pool play on Tuesday at the NAIA national tournament at the Tyson Events Center.
The Pirates weren’t playing to their normal level for a good portion of the match against Morningside. Park was only hitting .106 after the first two sets, well below the .229 that the Pirates have hit this season.
The Mustangs were unable to take advantage, though, as they had a negative hitting percentage after the first two sets, allowing Park to take a 2-0 lead (25-17, 25-15).
A setter change about midway through the second set gave Morningside new life and that allowed the Mustangs, along with great play in the back by libero Kayla Harris, to take the third set 25-22.
But Morningside dug itself too deep of a hole as Park held off the Mustangs comeback attempt with a 25-21 fourth set victory, claiming the opening pool play match 3-1.
“We did not start playing until the second set, halfway through the second set,” Morningside coach Beth Donnelly said.
Morningside (16-12) had a 6-5 lead in the first set early when Nada Meawad, one of the top attackers in the nation, put down a kill and that sparked a 4-0 run. The Pirates (29-3) outscored Morningside 20-11 the rest of the way for a 25-17 victory. The Mustangs hit .000 in the first set with nine attack errors.
Park only hit .083 in the second set but was able to build a 20-9 lead thanks to a number of Mustangs errors. Morningside had 10 attack errors in the second set and hit a negative -.027 in the 25-15 loss.
Morningside’s offense started clicking when Donnelly switched setters. Senior Callie Alberico has been the starter throughout the season but was struggling in the match.
So about midway through the second set, Donnelly put in sophomore Sabrina Creason, who has 380 assists on the season.
Creason finished with 27 assists and the Mustangs hit .218 in the third set and .237 in the fourth with her running the offense.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were having a hard time connecting with our starting setter and I don’t know if it was nerves, anxiety or whatever,” Donnelly said. “I thought Sabrina, our sophomore, did a good job of coming off the bench.”
With Creason at setter and Harris digging about everything in her direction in the third set, it allowed Morningside to stick with the Pirates.
The set was tied at 19 when Morningside went on a 4-0 run to take the lead and the Mustangs stayed in the match with a 25-22 victory.
“I think we stopped overthinking it and just played,” Donnelly said. “We don’t stop, we don’t give up. Kayla was the definition of that tonight.”
Harris, a sophomore, needed four digs to get to 1,000 for her career. She finished with a match-high 37 digs.
“The kid is just a beast,” Donnelly said. “Without her defense, we would’ve been done in three.”
Morningside’s top hitter, senior Emma Gerber, started to get going in the third set. She only had four kills in the first two sets combined but came through with five kills, including three straight, in the third set. She finished with 11 kills and became the program's career kills leader.
“We finally got her offense going. She was struggling in sets one and two,” Donnelly said. “When she starts swinging, it opens up some gaps for our outsides and our pins to get some one-on-one situations.”
Madison Hartman added 11 kills for Morningside and Krista Zenk had 10 kills.
Morningside was right with Park in the fourth set when Meawad, who had 22 kills, took over. She put down a few kills to help build a 21-14 lead. The Mustangs were able to make it 21-18 but Park went on to win the final set 25-21.
Still, Morningside has two more pool play matches left - against Oklahoma City at 4 p.m. Wednesday and against Providence at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Donnelly feels if her team plays like it did in the third and fourth sets, it can win its next two matches to advance to the Round of 16 on Friday.
“The other two teams are just as scrappy and they play tremendous defense so they are going to be a lot more like us but I think our front line can take advantage,” Donnelly said. “We only need two wins to move on and I keep telling the girls that. We are going to focus, eyes forward, moving on to the next night.”