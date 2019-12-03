Morningside falls to top-ranked Park in NAIA volleyball opener

“We were having a hard time connecting with our starting setter and I don’t know if it was nerves, anxiety or whatever,” Donnelly said. “I thought Sabrina, our sophomore, did a good job of coming off the bench.”

With Creason at setter and Harris digging about everything in her direction in the third set, it allowed Morningside to stick with the Pirates.

The set was tied at 19 when Morningside went on a 4-0 run to take the lead and the Mustangs stayed in the match with a 25-22 victory.

“I think we stopped overthinking it and just played,” Donnelly said. “We don’t stop, we don’t give up. Kayla was the definition of that tonight.”

Harris, a sophomore, needed four digs to get to 1,000 for her career. She finished with a match-high 37 digs.

“The kid is just a beast,” Donnelly said. “Without her defense, we would’ve been done in three.”

Morningside’s top hitter, senior Emma Gerber, started to get going in the third set. She only had four kills in the first two sets combined but came through with five kills, including three straight, in the third set. She finished with 11 kills and became the program's career kills leader.