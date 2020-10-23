Morningside football back in a rhythm, hosts Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY -- It's starting to feel like a real regular season for the Morningside football team.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Plains Athletic Conference switched to a league-only schedule, meaning Morningside lost two non-conference games. Plus no games could be played until Sept. 12.
Morningside opened the season on Sept. 12 against Northwestern and then played the next week against Midland.
But then there was a lull in action for the Mustangs. Morningside had an open week and then had a second week in a row off because Hastings had to postpone the game against the Mustangs.
Morningside returned to action against Briar Cliff on Oct. 10 and are now the Mustangs are getting set to play for the third-straight week when Morningside hosts Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
"We are getting into the rhythm of a regular season of having a game every Saturday," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. "We are using it well and improving each and every week and that's what we want out of the guys."
DWU is 1-4 on the season and has given up at least 45 points in all four losses. The lone win was 29-26 over Doane on Oct. 3. It's the only game that DWU has scored more than 16 points in a game.
While the schedule has been different, the results haven't been for the two-time defending NAIA champions. After a 45-31 win over Northwestern, Morningside has won the last three games by at least 35 points and the Mustangs are coming off a 54-7 victory over Jamestown last week.
Still, Ryan can find things to tweak in the Mustangs' play. One of those is the ground game.
Morningside's rushing attack is starting to find its legs after rushing for 448 total yards combined the last two weeks, which has moved the Mustangs to No. 15-overall in rushing yards per game at 177. Morningside's longest run has gone for 26 yards.
Arnijae 'AP' Ponder has 326 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the season and Anthony Sims has 248 yards and four scores.
"I think we are getting better. In some ways, the guys are figuring each other out and we are getting better," Ryan said. "It's still early in the year in terms of defenses we are playing against. I feel we have run well. I feel our offensive line is opening things up. We just haven't gotten those big runs. Hopefully, we can get some of those."
Quarterback Joe Dolincheck has thrown for 1,328 yards and 15 scores with 13 of those going to Reid Jurgensmeier, who already has 30 receptions for 600 yards.
The Mustangs will be without Austin Johnson this week due to an injury he suffered two weeks ago. He had 13 receptions for 194 yards.
Juniors Jamal Albousafi and Caleb Schweigart have picked up their production since Johnson has been out. Albousafi had a team-high six receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown last week and has 16 receptions for 134 yards this season. Schweigart has nine receptions for 156 yards this season.
"A.J. being hurt really affects us. The little bit he has played, he's played well," Ryan said. "Both Jamal and Caleb have really stepped up. They are good football players and they improve each week and that's what we need out of them. Both have made really good jumps and part of it is they had to. That opportunity has opened up with Bo (Els) graduating and A.J. hurt and they have risen to that occasion."
Defensively, Morningside has only allowed 17 points combined in the last three weeks.
The Mustangs come into Saturday's game with 17 total sacks, the third-most in NAIA. Linebacker Tyler Wingert leads the team with five sacks. Niklas Gustav had 3.5 sacks and Seth Maitlen has three sacks. Four other players have at least one sack.
"Tyler is stepping up at middle linebacker with the Katzers gone," Ryan said. "The defensive line is playing well and doing a great job. Goose (Gustav) and Seth are what we thought they would be. On top of that, the young guys in the middle have made a difference."
