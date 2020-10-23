Morningside football back in a rhythm, hosts Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY -- It's starting to feel like a real regular season for the Morningside football team.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Plains Athletic Conference switched to a league-only schedule, meaning Morningside lost two non-conference games. Plus no games could be played until Sept. 12.

Morningside opened the season on Sept. 12 against Northwestern and then played the next week against Midland.

But then there was a lull in action for the Mustangs. Morningside had an open week and then had a second week in a row off because Hastings had to postpone the game against the Mustangs.

Morningside returned to action against Briar Cliff on Oct. 10 and are now the Mustangs are getting set to play for the third-straight week when Morningside hosts Dakota Wesleyan at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

"We are getting into the rhythm of a regular season of having a game every Saturday," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. "We are using it well and improving each and every week and that's what we want out of the guys."

DWU is 1-4 on the season and has given up at least 45 points in all four losses. The lone win was 29-26 over Doane on Oct. 3. It's the only game that DWU has scored more than 16 points in a game.