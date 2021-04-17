Morningside football cruises by Carroll College in first round of playoffs

Weston Schultz had already blocked a punt one play before the Johnson touchdown reception. He did it again on the next Carroll series and this time Josh Miller wound up picking it up and running 10 yards for a touchdown.

Miller, named defensive player of the game by the media, explained exactly what happened on the blocked punt.

“I tackled one of their guys and he ended up fumbling it,” Miller said. “One guy on my team picked it up and fumbled it, another guy picked it up and fumbled it and I just saw it in the end zone. I said I better get that, so I picked it up.”

At any rate, it gave the Mustangs a 27-0 lead and they wound up breaking for intermission with a commanding 34-0 advantage, thanks to the defense forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down from the 6-yard line just before halftime.

Besides the fumble recovery, Miller charted a team-high 10 tackles. Schultz was next in line with seven stops, while Drew Bessey had two second-half interceptions.

“We’ve been working since last November so I think we’re all ready to play and it definitely showed,” Miller said. “We really came out on defense, everybody played their butts off and it showed.”