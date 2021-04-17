Morningside football cruises by Carroll College in first round of playoffs

SIOUX CITY — After shaking off some rust, it was business as usual for Morningside College in the NAIA football playoffs.
The top-ranked Mustangs rolled to a 55-0 victory over Carroll (Montana) in a first-round contest Saturday at Memorial Field.
It took a little time for Morningside to get untracked, but once it did, it was clear sailing to a 38th consecutive victory and 10th straight opening-round playoff win.
Anthony Sims rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns, while the Mustang defense pitched a shutout. Morningside, now 9-0, advanced to a quarterfinal at home against Baker (Kansas).
The quarterfinal game on Saturday will be played at Olsen Stadium, Morningside’s normal home field. This one took place at Memorial Field – Briar Cliff University and Bishop Heelan High School’s home field – because the Sioux City Relays were being held at Olsen.
Sims fumbled – one of three for Morningside in the first quarter – in the Carroll red zone on the first series of the game, but went on to carry 20 times and score on runs of 13, 37 and 3 yards.
“I had some pretty big holes, so I have to give credit to my offensive line, they work their tails off each and every day of the week,” said Sims, a senior who has spent most of his career backing up All-American Arnijae Ponder. “I was a little nervous those first couple carries. I just had to get the butterflies out of me, but other than that I’d say I did pretty good.
“I was behind an outstanding back (Ponder) and I give him credit because he taught me almost everything I know. When my opportunity came, I just did my best.”
The Mustangs appear to have discovered a more than capable backup in Matt Strecker, a converted tight end who added 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Strecker, a muscular 6-foot, 205-pound junior from Columbus, Nebraska, carried 16 times and busted into the end zone twice on 1-yard bursts.
Joe Dolincheck was his usual self, completing 21 of 25 passes for 322 yards. Seven Mustang receivers had catches, led by Reid Jurgensmeier with six for 63 yards.
Austin Johnson hauled in Dolincheck’s only touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to make the score 20-0 early in the second quarter.
Morningside racked up 566 total yards, while limiting Carroll to 248. Most importantly, it kept the Saints off the scoreboard.
“I was very proud of our defense, especially with the stand they made just before half and they snuffed out a couple more drives in the fourth quarter,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “Those guys forced some turnovers, which is what you want to do when you get a chance to play. You want to perform and do things well.”
The Mustang defense forced five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions), turning one of them into a touchdown on a somewhat bizzare play.
Weston Schultz had already blocked a punt one play before the Johnson touchdown reception. He did it again on the next Carroll series and this time Josh Miller wound up picking it up and running 10 yards for a touchdown.
Miller, named defensive player of the game by the media, explained exactly what happened on the blocked punt.
“I tackled one of their guys and he ended up fumbling it,” Miller said. “One guy on my team picked it up and fumbled it, another guy picked it up and fumbled it and I just saw it in the end zone. I said I better get that, so I picked it up.”
At any rate, it gave the Mustangs a 27-0 lead and they wound up breaking for intermission with a commanding 34-0 advantage, thanks to the defense forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down from the 6-yard line just before halftime.
Besides the fumble recovery, Miller charted a team-high 10 tackles. Schultz was next in line with seven stops, while Drew Bessey had two second-half interceptions.
“We’ve been working since last November so I think we’re all ready to play and it definitely showed,” Miller said. “We really came out on defense, everybody played their butts off and it showed.”
Miller spent a good portion of the game creeping up close to the line of scrimmage, knowing he had to key on Carroll’s vaunted running attack.
“That’s a running joke with me and the linebackers,” Miller said. “How I like to get up close and personal with the line of scrimmage.”
Carroll’s Matt Burgess came into the game leading the nation with an average of 149 rushing yards per game. He was limited to 75 yards on 21 carries and the Saints totaled just 117 yards on the ground.
After the fumble and a punt on its first two possessions, Morningside scored on seven of its next eight. The lone exception was when it chose to run out the clock just before halftime.
Redshirt freshman Kaden Ladwig replaced Dolincheck on the first series of the fourth quarter, engineering a 21-play, 76-yard march that ate up over 10 minutes. Jon Adreasen capped that with his first career touchdown, a 1-yard plunge.
Morningside, ranked No. 1 the entire season, hadn’t played a game since last November. Carroll (3-2) played all of its games in the spring and was making its first playoff appearance since 2014, although the Saints’ program has notched six national championships.
It was the fifth time this season that the Mustangs have scored 50 points or more. Morningside has had at least one 50-point effort in the playoffs every season since 2014.