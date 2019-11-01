SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan hopes his Morningside football defense stays within their lanes on Saturday.
The top-ranked Mustangs travel to Crete, Neb., on Saturday to take on the Doane Tigers, and the Tigers have been known to rack up some big-time plays.
For example, in last week’s loss at Northwestern, Doane running back Jacobi White started off the second half with a 68-yard run.
That long run allowed the Tigers to get a field goal to start the second half, but those three points were the only ones scored off the Red Raiders’ defense.
Ryan hopes a long run like that doesn’t happen to the Mustangs’ defense.
“We just have to make sure we don’t give up big plays,” Ryan said. “We have to make them move the ball down the field. That’s a big part of it. Don’t take an unnecessary risk that will allow them to create things.
“They have to stay in their lanes, and do their jobs,” Ryan added.
Morningside has done its job on defense so far.
Entering Saturday’s game, the Mustangs are second in fewest first downs allowed (90), rushing yards per game allowed (69, also 3rd) and total offensive yards per contest allowed, 226.6 yards per game, which is second.
Morningside has allowed 10 points per game, which is fourth fewest in the country. The Mustangs have held their opponents scoreless in 11 out of 12 quarters. The last team to score on the Mustangs was Briar Cliff on Oct. 12 with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Ryan also believes the Tigers defense and special teams are prone to cause turnovers. Last week, Doane forced Red Raiders quarterback Tyson Kooima throw a pick.
“They’ve created turnovers … they are able to create some plays, and that’s why they’ve won some games,” Ryan said. “Doane is very aggressive on defense, and maybe we can take advantage of that aggressiveness at times.”
Morningside’s offense has proven it has done that several times this season.
The Mustangs lead the nation in first downs (27.7), points per game (62.1) and total offensive yards per game at 607.3.
Arnijae Ponder needs seven yards Saturday to reach the 1,000-yard milestone, and his 141.9 yards per game is third-best in the nation. Ponder will also seek to extend his string of 100-yard games, and should he do so, the streak will extend to 12.
Sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck has proven to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation, as he’s posted a 210.9 pass efficiency rating heading into this week’s game. Dolincheck has thrown the ball for more than 200 yards in all seven games.
The Mustangs return home Nov. 9 for a regular-season home finale against Concordia.