Morningside football gets ready for playoff meeting with Carroll College

“I think they’re really wanting to get back into it and looking forward to it.”

Ryan, by the way, was GPAC Coach of the Year for the ninth time and the American Football Coaches Association Region 4 Coach of the Year for the seventh time.

It was the second straight season that Morningside went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked team. Carroll was co-champion of the Frontier Conference and is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Morningside has won nine straight first-round playoff games.

“I think everyone has kind of wrestled through whether it’s an advantage to play in the spring or fall,” Ryan said. “I guess once you get to this point we’re just going to have to wait and see how it plays out.”

For various reasons, including COVID-19 testing, there will be a few players from the fall who won’t be playing this spring for the Mustangs.

The most notable of those is running back Arnijae “AP” Ponder, who rushed for 878 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall. Ponder isn’t on the spring roster.

His capable replacement is Anthony Sims, a second-team All-GPAC pick who had 433 yards and 10 touchdowns.