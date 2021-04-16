Morningside football gets ready for playoff meeting with Carroll College

SIOUX CITY – The long wait is over and the two-time defending NAIA national champions get to play football again.
Top-ranked Morningside (8-0) hosts Carroll College (3-1) in an opening-round playoff game Saturday.
Although it’s technically a home game for the Mustangs, it won’t be played on their home field.
The contest will kick off at 1 p.m. at Memorial Field. Olsen Stadium, Morningside’s home stadium, is being utilized for the Sioux City Relays this weekend.
The Mustangs played all of their games last fall, winning all eight and running their win streak to 37 consecutive games. Morningside captured its 10th straight Great Plains Athletic Conference championship.
Meanwhile, Carroll – located in Helena, Montana – has played all four of its games this spring.
The NAIA had previously announced that the playoffs would be held in the spring.
The Mustangs reconvened on March 10 and have held three scrimmages, but Coach Steve Ryan and his squad are anxious to perform for real.
“I think the spring has gone well, but it’s hard to tell because we haven’t played a game,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, one of the difficult things about playoffs in the spring is , really, we’re going to find out how we’re playing in the first game. Hopefully we’re playing well or it’s too late to find out we’re not playing well.
“I think they’re really wanting to get back into it and looking forward to it.”
Ryan, by the way, was GPAC Coach of the Year for the ninth time and the American Football Coaches Association Region 4 Coach of the Year for the seventh time.
It was the second straight season that Morningside went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked team. Carroll was co-champion of the Frontier Conference and is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Morningside has won nine straight first-round playoff games.
“I think everyone has kind of wrestled through whether it’s an advantage to play in the spring or fall,” Ryan said. “I guess once you get to this point we’re just going to have to wait and see how it plays out.”
For various reasons, including COVID-19 testing, there will be a few players from the fall who won’t be playing this spring for the Mustangs.
The most notable of those is running back Arnijae “AP” Ponder, who rushed for 878 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall. Ponder isn’t on the spring roster.
His capable replacement is Anthony Sims, a second-team All-GPAC pick who had 433 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,687 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Reid Jurgensmeier, a two-time first team all-leaguer, hauled in 19 scoring passes and accumulated 1,089 receiving yards.
The defense is anchored by GPAC defensive player of the year Niklas Gustav, who’s ranked among the NAIA top in sacks (8.5), tackles for loss (15.5) and sacks per game (1.1). Gustav was recently selected in the fourth round of the Canadian Football League draft.
Defensive lineman Seth Maitlen is a three-time first-team All-GPAC selection.
Although Carroll hasn’t been in the playoffs in seven seasons, it has a strong tradition with six national championships to its credit.
“It’s a great tradition of football there,” Ryan said. “They’re like a Carroll team of old, they’re physical up front and have an outstanding running back and they play great defense. That’s exactly the way those old Carroll teams played and that’s what we have to be ready for.”
Morningside experienced that first hand in 2007, losing to Carroll 27-16 in the second round of the playoffs.
That was during Carroll’s heyday, but the shoe is on the other foot, so to speak, this time around.
“It’s a little bit different, we rode a bus and they get to fly,” Ryan said. “We played on an icy grass field and they get to play on a beautiful spring day. But outside of that, yes, the shoe is on the other foot.”