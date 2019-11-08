Morningside football hosts Senior Day game against Concordia

Concordia’s defense is led by junior linebacker Lane Napier, who has 99 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also has 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble return and an interception.

Ryan called the Bulldogs’ linebacker personnel “incredible” on film and hopes the Mustangs’ offense will be ready for the Bulldogs’ aggressiveness.

“Napier is as good as there is, and those other three guys are seniors and they’ve all played a lot of games,” Ryan said. “They’re just really good at linebacker.”

For a short spell, Doane’s defense held Morningside offense in check last week as the Mustangs led 14-10 at halftime before they made adjustments in the second half and blazed to a 42-10 win.

Having that close margin last week was a blessing, according to Ryan.

“I think it’s good that we had a close game at halftime, and it’s good for them and good for me to go in and make adjustments going into the second half,” Ryan said. “When you have to make adjustments, you have to think and talk through what are they doing that are making things difficult for us? We have to go through the process of communicating with your team of things that we need to do better.”

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck fired his eighth straight 200-yard-plus total, this one a single-game personal career-best 316 yards which led to three touchdowns. Running back Arnijae Ponder surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in a season and hit 100 yards in a game for the 12th consecutive week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.