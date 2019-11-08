Morningside football hosts Senior Day game against Concordia

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College football coach Steve Ryan doesn’t believe Saturday’s Great Plains Athletic Conference contest against Concordia is neither a distraction nor a trap game.
The Mustangs face No. 5 Northwestern next week but have to get through Satuday's game against Concordia first. Saturday is also Senior Day, as it is the final regular-season home game at Olsen Stadium for the 2019 season.
Ryan is more concerned about how the Mustangs will do against a Bulldogs defense that is ranked in the top-30 in most categories.
Concordia has lost three straight games en route to a 3-6 record, but that game that started the losing streak was a 20-14 loss to the Red Raiders on Oct. 19.
The Bulldogs held Red Raiders running back Jacob Kalgonis to 74 yards, and forced Northwestern to two turnovers.
“This game concerns me because Concordia is so good on defense,” Ryan said. “They travel well, they play well on the road. Any team that is good on defense can beat you. … That’s all I can really focus on is this week. This is where these guys are really good, and that’s forcing turnovers.”
Concordia is 26th in total defense (317.8 yards per game), and is 19th in rush defense in allowing an average of 113.1 yards a game. Morningside’s rush offense earns 24.8 ypg so far this season.
Concordia’s defense is led by junior linebacker Lane Napier, who has 99 total tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also has 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble return and an interception.
Ryan called the Bulldogs’ linebacker personnel “incredible” on film and hopes the Mustangs’ offense will be ready for the Bulldogs’ aggressiveness.
“Napier is as good as there is, and those other three guys are seniors and they’ve all played a lot of games,” Ryan said. “They’re just really good at linebacker.”
For a short spell, Doane’s defense held Morningside offense in check last week as the Mustangs led 14-10 at halftime before they made adjustments in the second half and blazed to a 42-10 win.
Having that close margin last week was a blessing, according to Ryan.
“I think it’s good that we had a close game at halftime, and it’s good for them and good for me to go in and make adjustments going into the second half,” Ryan said. “When you have to make adjustments, you have to think and talk through what are they doing that are making things difficult for us? We have to go through the process of communicating with your team of things that we need to do better.”
Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck fired his eighth straight 200-yard-plus total, this one a single-game personal career-best 316 yards which led to three touchdowns. Running back Arnijae Ponder surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in a season and hit 100 yards in a game for the 12th consecutive week.