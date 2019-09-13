SIOUX CITY — When the Morningside College football team took the practice field earlier this week, it still didn’t feel like it was in the middle of the season.
The team felt like it was still in fall camp until Wednesday, according to coach Steve Ryan, and the top-ranked Mustangs went back into “game mode” preparing for a 1 p.m. Great Plains Athletic Conference home contest against Dordt University.
Ryan mentioned last week that he likes mixing things up to keep the flow exciting, but on a week like this, the Mustangs are just ready to get back on the field 14 days after beating St. Francis (Ill.) 80-0.
“I’ve got a great group of players, but we’ve reached past the point of just practicing,” Ryan said.
The Defenders are 1-1, and are coming off a 30-9 win against Waldorf last week at home.
Ryan said that the Mustangs’ offense has to be aware of the fact that the Defenders will be much more aggressive and attempt to create a few takeaways.
Dordt forced four turnovers — three fumbles and an interception — over the Warriors last week.
“When they do create pressure, they create big plays,” Ryan said. “It’s always a concern. (Quarterback) Joe (Dolincheck) has seen a lot of pressure in (practice), but live game action is always live.”
The Mustangs didn’t surrender a turnover two weeks ago.
Morningside’s main focus on defense is Dordt’s running game, and figuring out which quarterback will play for the Defenders.
Ryan said the Mustangs are watching for Levi Jungling and quarterback Noah Clayberg, but neither Defenders skill player appeared in the win against Waldorf, and the game against the Warriors is the only game film Morningside has on the Defenders per GPAC rules.
Despite that, Ryan and the Mustangs are still planning on seeing Jungling and Clayberg Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
“That makes it very difficult,” Ryan said. “We really have to assume how they use them. We have a better idea of how they’re going to use Levi.”
No matter which quarterback Dordt coach Joel Penner uses — Clayberg or Tyler Reynolds — both like to run the football.
Reynolds ran for 86 yards in the win against Waldorf, and in the season-opening loss to Kaiser, both Reynolds and Clayberg ran for a combined 135 yards.
“At times, we’ve struggled against running quarterbacks,” Ryan said. “Running QBs are hard to deal with. You have to pick your poison of what you're going to take away or what you’re not going to take away. Maybe it’s because we don't have one ourselves.”