SIOUX CITY — It’s no secret that Keiotey Stenhouse’s name is circled on Morningside head coach Steve Ryan’s scouting report this week.
The Hastings wide receiver is one of the nation’s top pass catchers in NAIA and will challenge Morningside’s defense when the Broncos and Mustangs meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Stenhouse is eighth in NAIA Division I with 436 receiving yards, and he has amassed 100-plus yards per game three times. He also has 30 receptions, tied for seventh in the country, and 7.5 receptions per game, third-best among NAIA receivers.
“He’s just an outstanding football player,” Ryan said. “He runs a wide variety of routes, and they’re going to throw the ball to him early and often.”
The silver lining for Morningside is that Jamestown, Concordia and Doane have kept Stenhouse out of the end zone over the last three weeks. Stenhouse only has two touchdowns, which came in the Broncos’ first game of the season against Oklahoma Panhandle State.
Stenhouse had a season-high 134 yards last Saturday against Doane from three different Hastings quarterbacks.
Isaiah Jackson started the first two games, but Griffin Roberts and John Zamora have also taken snaps over the last two weeks.
“We have to make sure he doesn’t beat us,” Ryan said. “Part of being a successful receiver is the guy that you have, and can he get the ball to you? Hastings has shown that Isaiah does a good job of throwing the ball, and they’ve shown they have a good chemistry together, and that’s a big part of that.”
Hastings, meanwhile, plays a 3-3-5 defense, and that’s been a mainstay of coach Tony Harper’s philosophy in his 13 seasons. The Broncos will have their toughest challenge slowing down one of the nation’s top offenses.
“Their defensive front seven is going to the best that we’ve seen so far,” Ryan said. “They’re fast and they’re aggressive. They have a lot of quarterback sacks and I think they do a great job of putting pressure on the quarterback. Their defense is fast and athletic.”
Morningside has not allowed its opposition to sack quarterback Joe Dolincheck this season.
“Our offensive line is going to have to be ready for that and play really well,” Ryan said.
The Mustangs are first in the nation in passing yards (382.3), first downs (28.3) total offensive yards (618) and points per game (62).
Morningside running back Arnijae Ponder needs 269 rushing yards to become the third Mustangs running back to reach the 3,000-yard career mark.
Reid Jurgensmeier needs 13 catches to get to 100 for his career.
The Mustangs are coming off their second bye week, and Ryan admitted that getting through not having a game last week was harder than the first idle week that followed the 80-0 win over St. Francis.
“The difference was we played a few more games, and there were some aspects of getting guys healthy,” Ryan said. “I think our guys are still focused and ready to go. You play football to play games, not practice. They’re just really ready to play.
“You want to come out of the bye week fresh,” Ryan said. “To me, that’s important and it’s still early in the year. You don’t want to have your guys mentally or physically worn out through this point early in the year. We’re healthy and we’re fresh, and we just have to be ready to go.”