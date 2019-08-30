SIOUX CITY -- For the last few months, the Morningside football team has been on an incredible high after winning the 2018 NAIA title game.
While there are plenty of players back from last year's championship team, that was last season. The Mustangs are on the same level as basically everyone else as the first week of the NAIA season kicks off.
Still, when Morningside kicks off at Elwood Olsen Stadium at noon on Saturday against the University of St. Francis (of Illinois), the Mustangs will be the top-ranked team in the NAIA poll.
But Steve Ryan wants the team to move on from last season and write their own chapter this fall.
"You get to this point of the year, fall camp has gone on for a while and practices are challenging and you are ready to play some games," Ryan said. "I think the guys have done a great job of turning the page and putting last year behind them and focusing on this year, which has its own challenges and opportunities. They are ready to show as a group what they can do."
One of the players that's out to prove himself this season is quarterback Joe Dolincheck, who will make his first career start on Saturday. Dolincheck takes over for Trent Solsma, one of the best quarterbacks in NAIA history.
Dolincheck did throw 34 passes as a true freshman last season and there will be some nerves in the first start. But Ryan thinks the Bellevue, Nebraska, native is up to the task of leading the team.
"Without question, there will be some nerves with starting your first game and all that goes with that excitement," Ryan said. "I think he's ready to go and he's grabbed the spot and he's gone with it. I think he's growing and taking off as a player."
Arnijae Ponder is back at running back to take some pressure off Dolincheck. Ponder rushed for 1,600 yards last season.
The Mustangs are familiar with St. Francis. The two teams didn't face each other last season but Morningside and The Fighting Saints opened the season against each other in 2017 with the Mustangs winning the road contest 41-24.
St. Francis is coming off a 4-7 season.
"We have plenty of guys that played in that game two years ago and they are communicating with others that this is an outstanding team," Ryan said. "They have an outstanding offense and play some tough teams but they can score on all of them. The guys have to be locked in and ready to go."
St. Francis was within three points of Morningside, 27-24, going into halftime of the game two years ago before Morningside held the Fighting Saints offense in check in the second half.
The Fighting Saints scored at least 19 points in every game last season except against Sacramento State, an NCAA FCS team.
The Mustangs return plenty of players on defense and Ryan said that unit needs to be prepared for St. Francis' offense.
"They need to play hard and come out with great energy and enthusiasm but they need to, as the game goes on, figure out what St. Francis does that is unique and special," Ryan said. "That's the reality of when you enter a new season, teams do new things. So just figure it out and make adjustments."