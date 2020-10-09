Morningside football returns to action with homecoming game against Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — It’s been a peculiar last couple of weeks for the Morningside College football team.

The Mustangs, the two-time defending national champions, have had the last two Saturdays off due a regular bye week and a game being postponed because of a COVID-19 precaution by Hastings last week. The game against Hastings has been rescheduled to Nov. 21.

Morningside (2-0) returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, as the Mustangs will have their homecoming game against Briar Cliff.

Mustangs coach Steve Ryan is eager to get his team back out on the field.

“They’re incredibly eager,” Ryan said. “We’ve had two bye weeks in row, and that’s quite a bit of time. We’re ready to get back out there, and we’re ready to get going.”

Ryan admitted that it has been a challenge to keep the players focused. After all, there’s no opponent to prepare for. There’s no game to get excited for.

In the last two weeks, the Mustangs have turned their attention to themselves, working on drills and form tackling. Ryan has been having the players work on the little details that they might not have time for on game weeks.