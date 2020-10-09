Morningside football returns to action with homecoming game against Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY — It’s been a peculiar last couple of weeks for the Morningside College football team.
The Mustangs, the two-time defending national champions, have had the last two Saturdays off due a regular bye week and a game being postponed because of a COVID-19 precaution by Hastings last week. The game against Hastings has been rescheduled to Nov. 21.
Morningside (2-0) returns to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, as the Mustangs will have their homecoming game against Briar Cliff.
Mustangs coach Steve Ryan is eager to get his team back out on the field.
“They’re incredibly eager,” Ryan said. “We’ve had two bye weeks in row, and that’s quite a bit of time. We’re ready to get back out there, and we’re ready to get going.”
Ryan admitted that it has been a challenge to keep the players focused. After all, there’s no opponent to prepare for. There’s no game to get excited for.
In the last two weeks, the Mustangs have turned their attention to themselves, working on drills and form tackling. Ryan has been having the players work on the little details that they might not have time for on game weeks.
“We’ve been locked in on getting better,” Ryan said. “We’ve talked a lot about goal setting. Just doing everything you can to keep the guys in the moment. They’re thankful to play college football and how they can prepare.”
Ryan also pointed out that homecoming won’t have the same feeling. Most of the activities that surround the football game were called off, and there won’t be as many fans allowed inside Elwood Olsen Stadium.
“I’ve never been in this situation,” Ryan said. “I hope they’re ready to cut loose.”
The Mustangs have won both games this season, at home against the Red Raiders then a 42-7 win over Midland on Sept. 19.
In those two games, the Mustangs have already tallied 974 total yards. Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck is 54-for-84 for 705 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Dolincheck has found Reid Jurgensmeier 19 times, and Jurgensmeier has 356 receiving yards. Jurgensmeier has seven receiving touchdowns.
Briar Cliff (0-3) will be assigned the task of silencing one of the nation’s top offenses. The Mustangs are fifth in the nation in scoring offense (43.5 points per game) and yards per game with an average of 487 over the two contests.
The Chargers’ defense allowed 30 points combined in the first two losses before Midland beat Briar Cliff 56-3 last week.
“We had too many breakdowns in the secondary last week,” Chargers coach Dennis Wagner said. “They made the catches, but when no one is on you, it’s easier to catch it.”
Morningside’s defense will try to pressure Briar Cliff’s offensive line and quarterback John Bell.
Mustangs junior linebacker Weston Schultz leads the defense with 17 tackles. Schultz has two tackles for loss for 16.5 yards. Niklas Gustav has three tackles for loss for 11.5 yards. Gustav also has two sacks for 10 yards.
Bell threw six interceptions last week, and will be the starting quarterback against the Mustangs on Saturday.
Bell’s passing line is 29-for-60 for 255 yards. He has seven interceptions and one touchdown.
This week, the coaches showed Bell the film from the Midland game and asked him why he made the mistakes he made.
“We have a lot of things we can get better at,” Wagner said. “We have to make this football team execute their assignments and know what those assignments are if we’re going to have success. How well can you execute when you’re in the fire is what really matters. The details to your assignment are critical.”
