SIOUX CITY — It didn’t even take a full opening quarter Saturday for the Morningside College football team to make a strong first impression.
The top-ranked Mustangs started the season with an 80-0 win over the University of St. Francis at Olsen Stadium, and at the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs already jumped out to a 35-0 lead.
Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck helped make that strong statement by having two touchdowns in the first 15 minutes mixed in with two rushing scores from running back Arnijae "AP" Ponder, and a defensive touchdown followed for the five-touchdown, first quarter frenzy.
Dolincheck — who made his first career start for the defending national champions — admitted that there were some nerves racing through his body before the game, but not because he didn’t think he was up for the challenge.
He says the nerves come from his competitive side, wanting to be the best he can be for his team.
“When I started in high school, I had nerves then, too,” Dolincheck said. “It takes right after the first play — passing or running — they just go away right away, and then it’s football.”
It’s safe to say Dolincheck made a good first impression in his first start as a Mustangs quarterback.
Dolincheck completed 23 of 28 pass attempts for 316 yards. He had five passing touchdowns and also ran one time for eight yards.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan wasn’t surprised that the sophomore starter performed to the level he did on Saturday.
“Joe is an outstanding football player, and we expected that out of Joe,” Ryan said. “He played behind Trent (Solsma) last year. He’s just a good football player.”
Solsma — the former Bishop Heelan High School quarterback who later took Morningside to last year’s national championship and won — didn’t even have as good a first-start debut as Dolincheck.
On Sept. 3, 2016 as a sophomore, Solsma had a good day with 19 completions, 229 yards and two touchdowns — but it wasn’t as much as Dolincheck’s first start under center.
“I had a lot of people around me, and the O-Line played perfect, AP ran hard and I got the ball out to my playmakers,” Dolincheck said.
It wasn’t Dolincheck, however, who got the party started for the Mustangs.
Ponder wasted little time getting the Mustangs on the board, as he finished off a 12-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 41 seconds. Ponder also scored from 1 yard out to close out the first quarter, and the 35-point stanza. Ponder ended up with 116 yards.
Dolincheck earned his first passing touchdown of the season with a 40-yard pass to Bo Els on the Mustangs’ second drive of the game that ended with 6:33 in the first quarter.
Forty-three seconds later, the Mustangs jumped to a 21-0 lead when Chase Nelson picked up a lost fumble from the Saints’ offense, and marched 15 yards to the end zone.
The fourth touchdown scored by the Mustangs was from a Dolincheck 15-yard pass to Reid Jurgensmeier with 96 seconds remaining in the quarter. That score ended a 10-play, 76-yard drive that lasted 2:36.
After Ponder’s second TD run, the Mustangs scored with 13:44 left in the second quarter on a blocked punt from about the 20-yard-line by Josh Holberry that dribbled into the end zone and got picked up by Joshua Miller.
The Mustangs then got back-to-back touchdowns from Dolincheck to Els that made the halftime score 56-0. At the half, Dolincheck was 21-for-26 with 296 yards and four touchdowns.
Dolincheck’s last passing touchdown came with 9:44 left in the third quarter. He found Addison Ross — who was the other candidate for the starting quarterback in the preseason — for a 9-yard TD that made the score 63-0.
“We were confident all the way through,” Dolincheck said. “We’ve been game planning for awhile. We had a long fall camp, and we’re always ready to come out for a game.”
Chase Carter also added a 29-yard field goal, and freshman quarterback Jake Robards threw his first career collegiate touchdown with 3:08 to go on a 7-yard pass to Logan McGill.
Defense stepped up, too
The Saints were at their 15-yard-line late in the fourth quarter, and the Mustangs sideline decided to call a timeout.
The defense saw how the offense performed, and the Morningside defense wanted to equal it with a shutout.
That rang true, as the Mustangs’ defense forced Saints quarterback Major Dedmond to throw four consecutive incomplete passes. Dedmond also led USF with 61 net rushing yards.
In all, the Mustangs forced Dedmond to go 13-for-28 with two interceptions and one interception. Morningside also forced four fumbles, and gained two.
The last one it gained turned into a touchdown with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter.
Dedmond threw a lateral pass that Klayton Nordeen picked up and ran 86 yards with no contest. The Saints’ sideline argued Dedmond’s pass was a forward one, but the officials decided to keep the call on the field stand.
“The two things we talked about were turnovers and special teams,” Ryan said. “Both allowed the game to turn into a one-sided affair. Our guys did a great job on defense getting to the ball.”
Kpeayeh has breakout start
Even though Ponder is the No. 1 running back, the stat sheet said otherwise.
Once the game was decided, Ryan let some of the younger players get a taste of game action. Freshman Tupak Kpeayeh took full advantage.
Kpeayeh led the Mustangs with 122 rushing yards on 10 tries. Kpeayeh's longest gain was for 39 yards. He had a 51-yard carry that got called back early in the fourth quarter on a holding penalty.
As a whole, Morningside's rushing attack had 246 yards.
Mustangs recognize Jensen family
At halftime on Saturday, Morningside athletic director Tim Jager recognized Irving Jensen and his family for their donation to renovate the Olsen Stadium press box. The press box makeover included new chairs, windows and fresh paint. Irving was on the Morningside board of directors for over three decades.