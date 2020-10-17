Morningside football wins 33rd straight game, beats Jamestown 54-7

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Morningside College wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier caught three touchdown passes Saturday en route to a 54-7 win over Jamestown on the road.

With those three touchdown catches, Jurgensmeier tied Kyle Schuck for second all-time on the career receiving TDs list. Both have 47 on their career.

All three touchdown catches, by the way, came in the first half. His first scoring play came with 9 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter, and that came on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Joe Dolincheck.

Kaden Ladwig later found Jurgensmeier with 7:00 left in the first quarter, and that was from 16 yards out.

Then, with 5:22 left before halftime, Dolincheck connected with Jurgensmeier for a 40-yard touchdown catch to make the score 34-0.

Arnijae "AP" Ponder also had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Dolincheck found two other receivers — Jamal Albousafi and Anthony Sims — for touchdowns in the second half.

Sims also had a 10-yard rushing score with 14:47 left to go in the game.

Jamestown's lone scoring play came with 1:19 remaining, as Cade Torgerson found Ryan O'Brien for a 26-yard passing play.