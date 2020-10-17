Morningside football wins 33rd straight game, beats Jamestown 54-7

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Morningside College wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier caught three touchdown passes Saturday en route to a 54-7 win over Jamestown on the road.
With those three touchdown catches, Jurgensmeier tied Kyle Schuck for second all-time on the career receiving TDs list. Both have 47 on their career.
All three touchdown catches, by the way, came in the first half. His first scoring play came with 9 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter, and that came on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Joe Dolincheck.
Kaden Ladwig later found Jurgensmeier with 7:00 left in the first quarter, and that was from 16 yards out.
Then, with 5:22 left before halftime, Dolincheck connected with Jurgensmeier for a 40-yard touchdown catch to make the score 34-0.
Arnijae "AP" Ponder also had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Dolincheck found two other receivers — Jamal Albousafi and Anthony Sims — for touchdowns in the second half.
Sims also had a 10-yard rushing score with 14:47 left to go in the game.
Jamestown's lone scoring play came with 1:19 remaining, as Cade Torgerson found Ryan O'Brien for a 26-yard passing play.
Morningside's defense held Jamestown to seven rushing yards in the game, and 169 total.
The Mustangs' offense amassed 622 total yards.
Dolincheck was 25-for-35 for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Sims was the leading rusher for Morningside with 103 yards on 13 carries. Ponder had 90 yards on 20 touches.
Jurgensmeier had 123 yards on five catches.
Defensively, Jalen Portis led with 12 total tackles, followed by Tyler Wingert's seven.
Wingert had 2.5 sacks for 17 total yards.
Morningside reeled off its 47th game in last 48 with 30 points or more.
