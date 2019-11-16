Morningside football wins ninth straight GPAC title

The Red Raiders got another outstanding performance from junior quarterback Tyson Kooima, who passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards.

Northwestern, however, lost to the Mustangs for the third straight season on its home field after breaking for intermission with a three-point lead.

“We weren’t able to get on the field and get first downs in the third quarter and defensively we didn’t get a couple stops,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty. “It snowballed on us in the third quarter and they built a pretty good lead.”

Morningside’s Chase Carter had plenty of distance on a 40-yard field goal at the 10:37 mark of the third quarter, tying the game at 13-13. The Mustangs then forced a punt and took the lead for good after one of a few quirky incidents in the contest.

On the first play after the punt, a Mustang receiver broke free over the middle and Dolincheck lofted what looked like a sure touchdown pass. But the receiver and one of the officials got tangled up and the player was tripped up.

However, on the very next play, Ponder found a hole and raced 56 yards for a touchdown.