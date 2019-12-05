Morningside gets 3, Briar Cliff earns first ever in NAIA AFCA All-American Coaches Teams

WACO, Texas — The Morningside College football team received three AFCA NAIA Coaches' All-American spots Thursday, and Briar Cliff had a player named to the list for the first time in school history.
The three Mustangs who made the coaches' teams were senior linebacker Joel Katzer, offensive lineman Garrett Temme and senior defensive back Klayton Nordeen.
Katzer was named on the first team while Temme and Nordeen were selected to the second team.
Katzer is seventh in career tackles (305) and ranks second on the 2019 squad in tackles (81) and interceptions with two. It's the sixth year in a row that a Morningside player has been selected to an AFCA first team.
Temme has been a part of an offensive line that has allowed just three sacks all season long along with helping the Mustangs offense average 580 yards per game.
Nordeen is the defense's leader in with five interceptions while ranking third in tackles (65).
Briar Cliff
Defensive lineman Robert Robinson was selected to the AFCA first team, and he's the first Chargers player to be on an AFCA team.
Robinson ranked in the top 10 in several categories including tackles for loss and sacks as a lineman for the Cliff defense. His 21 tackles for loss was good for sixth best in the country while his 10 tackles ranked eighth in the NAIA. He also forced three fumbles on the year which tied with teammate Robby Huddleston for the eighth best mark in the nation.
"Rob is a great player and is very versatile as he can play three technique, defensive end and linebacker," Briar Cliff head coach Dennis Wagner said. "He also punted for us because of injuries. He leads by example and is the first guy on the field and last guy to leave the field."
Northwestern
Red Raiders senior offensive lineman Paxton De Haan got onto the first team.
De Haan is a four-time letterwinner, and has been a mainstay for the offensive line all four years. Northwestern had one of the top offenses in the nation throughout the season.
De Haan scored his first career rushing touchdown on a goal-line play on Nov. 2 against Briar Cliff.
Dordt
Defenders offensive lineman William Vander Woude earned a spot on the second team.
Vander Woude helped the Defenders average 326 yards per game on the ground and 36 points per game in 2019. He was also named a first-team all-GPAC honoree at the conclusion of the season.
“Our style of play on the offensive line requires a unique level of aggressiveness and William set the tone for this," Dordt coach Joel Penner said. "His transformation from freshmen year to senior year will be a story told for decades in this program."