Morningside gets 3, Briar Cliff earns first ever in NAIA AFCA All-American Coaches Teams

WACO, Texas — The Morningside College football team received three AFCA NAIA Coaches' All-American spots Thursday, and Briar Cliff had a player named to the list for the first time in school history.

The three Mustangs who made the coaches' teams were senior linebacker Joel Katzer, offensive lineman Garrett Temme and senior defensive back Klayton Nordeen.

Katzer was named on the first team while Temme and Nordeen were selected to the second team.

Katzer is seventh in career tackles (305) and ranks second on the 2019 squad in tackles (81) and interceptions with two. It's the sixth year in a row that a Morningside player has been selected to an AFCA first team.

Temme has been a part of an offensive line that has allowed just three sacks all season long along with helping the Mustangs offense average 580 yards per game.

Nordeen is the defense's leader in with five interceptions while ranking third in tackles (65).

Briar Cliff

Defensive lineman Robert Robinson was selected to the AFCA first team, and he's the first Chargers player to be on an AFCA team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}