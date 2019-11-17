Morningside gets No. 1 seed; Northwestern also gets home game in NAIA playoffs

This is Morningside's 16th straight appearance in the playoff field and the Mustangs are the defending NAIA champions. Morningside has plenty of experience back from last season's championship run, which should help the Mustangs in the playoffs.

"I hope so. I think we are (prepared)," Ryan said. "We will see when they all show up (Sunday night). I am sure they will be ready to go."

The seeds follow the rankings and Northwestern was ranked No. 8 in the final poll on Sunday. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 5 going into this Saturday's game against Morningside, which the Mustangs won 37-27.

It's the only loss of the season for the Red Raiders, who are 9-1. The eight seed was good enough to get Northwestern a first-round home game, which is what Red Raiders head coach Matt McCarthy was hoping for.