Morningside gets No. 1 seed, Northwestern gets a home game

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside has been the top-ranked team since the NAIA preseason poll came out, so it was no surprise when the defending national champions received the top seed in the NAIA playoff bracket on Sunday.
The Mustangs (10-0) first-round opponent at Elwood Olsen Stadium at noon on Saturday will be Dickinson State (8-2). Northwestern, which lost to the Morningside on Saturday for the Great Plains Athletic Conference title, dropped three spots in the final poll.
That still easily got the Red Raiders into the playoffs and the Red Raiders will be the No. 8 seed and also have a first-round playoff game against Saint Xavier (Ill.) at noon on Saturday.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan is excited to get postseason play going.
"Everyone you play from here on out is good, especially after the first round. ... It's good to have a home game for the first game," Ryan said. "We are excited about the postseason. We look at it as a new season. Especially when it is a championship series, it's a one week tournament and you have to win each week. So you put everything into the week.
"It makes for an exciting time of the year."
This is Morningside's 16th straight appearance in the playoff field and the Mustangs are the defending NAIA champions. Morningside has plenty of experience back from last season's championship run, which should help the Mustangs in the playoffs.
"I hope so. I think we are (prepared)," Ryan said. "We will see when they all show up (Sunday night). I am sure they will be ready to go."
The seeds follow the rankings and Northwestern was ranked No. 8 in the final poll on Sunday. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 5 going into this Saturday's game against Morningside, which the Mustangs won 37-27.
It's the only loss of the season for the Red Raiders, who are 9-1. The eight seed was good enough to get Northwestern a first-round home game, which is what Red Raiders head coach Matt McCarthy was hoping for.
"Really anything in the top eight is fine. Being able to play at home is a big piece. Finishing in the top eight ensures the home game and we are excited to play at home again," McCarty said. "We have outstanding fan support and community support. It's another opportunity to play in front of them, which is nice.
"You also don't have to spend a couple of days traveling. You can follow the same routine throughout the week and that is big as you prepare for the game."
It's the third straight season the Red Raiders have qualified for the playoffs. Last season Northwestern's postseason run ended early with a loss to Dickinson State in the first round.
The team has used that loss as motivation for much of the season.
"Last year's loss has served as a constant reminder to be locked in every day and the guys are excited to complete in the playoffs again and to make the most out of it this year," McCarty said.