Morningside gets No. 1 seed, Northwestern gets a home game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I hope so. I think we are (prepared)," Ryan said. "We will see when they all show up (Sunday night). I am sure they will be ready to go."

The seeds follow the rankings and Northwestern was ranked No. 8 in the final poll on Sunday. The Red Raiders were ranked No. 5 going into this Saturday's game against Morningside, which the Mustangs won 37-27.

It's the only loss of the season for the Red Raiders, who are 9-1. The eight seed was good enough to get Northwestern a first-round home game, which is what Red Raiders head coach Matt McCarthy was hoping for.

"Really anything in the top eight is fine. Being able to play at home is a big piece. Finishing in the top eight ensures the home game and we are excited to play at home again," McCarty said. "We have outstanding fan support and community support. It's another opportunity to play in front of them, which is nice.

"You also don't have to spend a couple of days traveling. You can follow the same routine throughout the week and that is big as you prepare for the game."

It's the third straight season the Red Raiders have qualified for the playoffs. Last season Northwestern's postseason run ended early with a loss to Dickinson State in the first round.