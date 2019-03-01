GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex. - Morningside went 1-2 on the day in college softball action against three Kansas schools in games played here Friday.
All three of the Mustangs' games were decided by one-run with Bethel clipping Morningside 2-1 and Tabor winning 4-3. The Mustangs, who entered the day with a 4-0 mark, ran the streak to five with an 8-7 win over McPherson.
Morningside got a bases-loaded double from Jayden Wood to help jump ahead 4-0 in the win over McPherson. Morgan Nixon also had two hits and drove in two in the triumph.
In the loss to Tabor, Lexi Stolen had a two-run double in the third inning to help Morningside take a 3-0 lead but the Bluejays scored once in the fourth and three more in the fifth to rally.
The Mustangs and Bethel were tied going into the seventh inning but the Threshers picked up the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Morningside trailed 1-0 in the sixth inning but got an RBI single from Rebecca Riley to tie the score. The win was the first of the season for Bethel (1-4) while Morningside is now 5-2.
BRIAR CLIFF SOFTBALL: The Chargers opened their college softball softball season spliting a pair of contests at The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla. Friday. Briar Cliff logged a 5-1 win over Trinity International and fell to St. Thomas, Fla. 4-0.
Johanna Vaske had a two-run double and Nicole Wilkes two hits and an RBI for the Chargers in the win over Trinity. Alayna Allen pitched a six-hitter and struck out nine to get the win in the circle for BCU. In the loss to St. Thomas, Nicole Wilkes' single was the only hit off winning pitcher Jennifer Acevedo, who struck out eight for the Bobcats.