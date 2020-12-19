Morningside goes 3-1 at Concordia Duals

SEWARD, Neb. — Morningside lost a dual to No. 15 Montana State-Northern (26-18) to start the Concordia Duals on Saturday but the Mustangs, who are receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, bounced back, winning their next three duals - 36-12 over Texas Wesleyan (RV), 21-18 over Arizona Christian (RV) and Oklahoma Wesleyan 47-6.
The dual against receiving votes Arizona Christian came down to the 285-pound match. Morningside's Durrell Zagurski never let Elliott Simpson get into his offense and picked up a 6-0 decision to break the 18-all tie for the victory. Before that, the Mustangs trailed 18-12 when Kasten Grape tied the match with a pin in 2:33 at 197, setting up Zagurski's winning decision.
Morningside had a 6-0 lead to start after back-to-back decisions by Evan Shell (125) and Taylor Vasquez (133). Arizona Christian won the next two matches to tie the dual when John Diener won by a 7-2 decision for a 9-6 Morningside lead.
Arizona Christian benefitted from a medial forfeit to take the lead. Jonah Egli kept Morningside in it with a 6-2 decision at 174 but a forfeit put the Mustangs in the 18-12 hole when Grape got his pin and Zagurski his decision.
In the win over Texas Wesleyan, Vasquez, Diener and Zagurski all won by fall and Egli won by a 16-0 teach fall. Benjamin Schmitz (125) added a major decision and Noah Styskal (151), Brandon Mills (149) and Grape all won by decision.
The Mustangs only lost one match to Oklahoma Wesleyan as Mills, Egli, Grape and Jakob Jerabek (285) all won by fall, Styskal won by an 18-3 tech fall and Diener and Caleb Connor (165) won by decision.
In the loss to MSU-Northern, Connor and Egli both had pins.
