Morningside goes 3-1 at Concordia Duals

SEWARD, Neb. — Morningside lost a dual to No. 15 Montana State-Northern (26-18) to start the Concordia Duals on Saturday but the Mustangs, who are receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, bounced back, winning their next three duals - 36-12 over Texas Wesleyan (RV), 21-18 over Arizona Christian (RV) and Oklahoma Wesleyan 47-6.

The dual against receiving votes Arizona Christian came down to the 285-pound match. Morningside's Durrell Zagurski never let Elliott Simpson get into his offense and picked up a 6-0 decision to break the 18-all tie for the victory. Before that, the Mustangs trailed 18-12 when Kasten Grape tied the match with a pin in 2:33 at 197, setting up Zagurski's winning decision.

Morningside had a 6-0 lead to start after back-to-back decisions by Evan Shell (125) and Taylor Vasquez (133). Arizona Christian won the next two matches to tie the dual when John Diener won by a 7-2 decision for a 9-6 Morningside lead.

Arizona Christian benefitted from a medial forfeit to take the lead. Jonah Egli kept Morningside in it with a 6-2 decision at 174 but a forfeit put the Mustangs in the 18-12 hole when Grape got his pin and Zagurski his decision.