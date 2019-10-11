SIOUX CITY — Going into Saturday’s game at Memorial Field, the Briar Cliff University football team has never beaten the Morningside Mustangs.
Chargers coach Dennis Wagner knows his team has to play close to perfect if BCU wants to earn that saddle, and knock off top-ranked Morningside at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Field.
Something has to give, however. The Mustangs own the top-ranked offense in the country while the Chargers have the third-best defense in the country when it comes to points allowed.
The Mustangs are averaging 64 points a game while the Chargers have allowed a total of 60 points, which is ninth in the nation.
BCU’s average of 10 points per game is third-best in NAIA.
“I would say we’ve gotten better each week,” Wagner said of his team’s defense.
Morningside coach Steve Ryan notices how well the Chargers defense has been in six games this year.
“It’s without question the best defense we’ve seen this year,” Ryan said. “There’s a lot of really good football players on that defense and it’s really noticeable.”
The defensive leader for the Chargers has been Robert Robinson. Robinson has 46 total tackles, and that includes six sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss.
Robinson has the second-most tackles for loss in the country, and ninth in sacks. Jovon Woods was named GPAC defensive player of the week after he had two interceptions in last week’s win over Midland.
“Their play on defense is off the charts,” Ryan said. “They’re playing outstanding defense. They’re 4-2, and the two games that they lost, they could have won. They play well as a unit and they play well together.”
However, the Chargers’ defense hasn’t seen an offense that has posted as many as 80 points in a game this season.
The Mustangs had three rushers surpass the 100-yard mark last week in a 69-13 win over Hastings, which the Chargers face in two weeks.
Mustangs running back Arnijae Ponder has found that mark in eight consecutive games, and Ponder is close to another milestone: 3,000 career yards.
Ponder needs 139 on Saturday to become the third Mustangs running back to make 3,000 yards, joining Tyler Kavan and Brandon Wegher.
Sophomore quarterback Joe Dolincheck is the passing leader in the GPAC with 324 yards per game and pass efficiency (200.6). Reid Jurgensmeier is averaging 117.5 receiving yards a game.
Speaking of offense, Wagner knows that the BCU offense hasn’t played to its potential, but also realizes the Chargers’ defense has taken some of the stress off of the offense.
“We’re not throwing the ball as well as we need to throw it,” Wagner said. “Again, it’s disconcerting … it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we have to get better. We have to execute to help us win this football game.”
The Chargers have struggled to get into the endzone, but they got a key piece back last week in running back Greg Henry.
Henry ran for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns last week against the Warriors.
“It would’ve been nice to have him for the whole season and have him build that momentum,” Wagner said. “He had to get a feel for it again, and we’re going to need him to run hard again this week.”
Injuries have bitten the Chargers hard this year, and the bug got wide receiver Khamren Davenport last week. Davenport broke his wrist last week in the second quarter, and even though he won’t be available to catch any passes from quarterback Jonathan Santos on Saturday, Davenport will still contribute on special teams.