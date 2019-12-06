Morningside, Grand View football meet for national semifinal in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Neither Morningside College football coach Steve Ryan nor Grand View coach Joe Woodley believe their opposition has faced a team like theirs so far this season.
The answer to which team is better will be answered noon Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium at noon.
The Mustangs and Vikings — based out of Des Moines — will clash at noon for the right to play in the NAIA football national championship game in two weeks in Grambling, Louisiana.
“It’s pretty special that two undefeated Iowa teams are playing each other in the semifinals,” Ryan said. “It says that there’s a lot of good high school football players in the state of Iowa, at least on the small-college level.”
Both teams present strong defenses that limit their opponents to do much on offense, but Morningside’s offense ranks No. 1 in scoring with 674 points this season.
Woodley admitted that the Vikings defense had trouble with Concordia of Michigan’s balanced offense, but ended up winning that game two Saturdays ago, 31-30.
Granted, Concordia had more of a passing attack in that win with 226 yards out of 309 total, but scored 30 on a team that has averaged allowing 10.3 points a game.
In Grand View’s 14-6 win over College of Idaho, the Vikings allowed 319 yards, but forced College of Idaho to only four third-down conversions.
“They were just two different styles of offenses,” Woodley said. “The first week, Concordia reminded me somewhat of Morningside this week where they were really balanced, they were both really good at running it and throwing it. That’s what Concordia presented.
“College of Idaho was more of a downhill, running team,” Woodley added. “I thought that lended more to our strengths. We have a lot of depth up front and we were able to control the play-action stuff last week. That’s why we were able to keep the scores so low.”
Woodley realizes it won’t be easy lassoing in a Morningside offense that has been rolling all year long.
Entering Saturday’s game, the Mustangs rank No. 1 in passing yards (328.7 ypg), first downs (27.2) and total offense with 579.9 yards per game, just to name a couple.
Last week, Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck turned in a 303-yard passing game in a 51-0 effort against Saint Xavier.
Dolincheck threw for four touchdowns, two to Bo Els, and one apiece to Austin Johnson and Arnijae Ponder.
Ponder got the job done on the ground, too, as he rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
“They’re the envy of a lot of schools out there … how they’ve done it is what I’m impressed with the most,” Woodley said. “A lot of local kids, they do such a good job of bringing them in and developing them. I’ve never seen anything like they’ve done over the last few years.”
Then, Woodley compared the Mustangs program to Oklahoma in reference to how many successful quarterbacks that Morningside has had in recent memory.
“No matter who they put in there, they lead the nation in passing, and the running backs are up there in the nation in rushing,” Woodley said. “And, they’re well-coached. They’re just so efficient on offense. The quarterback knows where to go with the ball. The offensive linemen know who they’re working to in the run game. They’re good at pass protection.”
Ryan had mutual respect for Grand View’s defense.
“Great defenses always start with a great defensive line,” Ryan said. “And, their D-Line and linebackers are outstanding. They have two guys playing cornerback who can shut down anyone. Man, that’s a great way to start putting together a great defense.”
The Vikings will continue to ride the hot hand of quarterback Johnny Sullivan, a transfer from Northern Iowa and a graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa.
No matter who the quarterback is for the Vikings, their favorite target is Anthony Turner, who has 1,002 receiving yards entering Saturday.
Turner has caught 61 passes and has found the end zone 14 times.
Sullivan came in for Ben Ferken in the second half of the third game in the regular season. He missed last week's playoff game with an injury but is the projected starter for Saturday's contest.
He came to Grand View before the season began after getting not much playing time under coach Mark Farley in Cedar Falls.
In his high school career, Sullivan was the state’s No. 3 passer his senior year in 2016 with 2,597 yards.
On this season, Sullivan is 126-for-208 for 1,826 yards and 26 touchdowns.
“He doesn’t stop through practice,” Woodley said. “He’s so into football.”
Sullivan has added rushing to his tool box since his days with the River Kings or Panthers.
The Vikings quarterback has 491 rushing yards.
“Johnny provides an ability to both run and throw the football,” Ryan said. “He can move and he has great arm strength. He’s having an incredible season and the thing that makes him unique that he can run and throw the football.”