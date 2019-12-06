Morningside, Grand View football meet for national semifinal in Sioux City

“They were just two different styles of offenses,” Woodley said. “The first week, Concordia reminded me somewhat of Morningside this week where they were really balanced, they were both really good at running it and throwing it. That’s what Concordia presented.

“College of Idaho was more of a downhill, running team,” Woodley added. “I thought that lended more to our strengths. We have a lot of depth up front and we were able to control the play-action stuff last week. That’s why we were able to keep the scores so low.”

Woodley realizes it won’t be easy lassoing in a Morningside offense that has been rolling all year long.

Entering Saturday’s game, the Mustangs rank No. 1 in passing yards (328.7 ypg), first downs (27.2) and total offense with 579.9 yards per game, just to name a couple.

Last week, Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck turned in a 303-yard passing game in a 51-0 effort against Saint Xavier.

Dolincheck threw for four touchdowns, two to Bo Els, and one apiece to Austin Johnson and Arnijae Ponder.

Ponder got the job done on the ground, too, as he rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

