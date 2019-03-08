SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- For more than four minutes late in the second half, Morningside’s offense went cold as the Mustangs struggled to make a shot.
Morningside coach Jim Sykes took a timeout to settle his team, which was now down by one point with 4:18 remaining.
The result of the timeout was a good look from behind the arc by Brody Egger, but the shot took a long bounce off the rim.
Matt Hahn tracked the ball off the rim and he had no doubt Egger would make the shot the second time around. So he quickly kicked the ball back out to Egger at the top of the key.
This time Egger drained the three to put Morningside back up.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Brody miss two wide-open three’s in a row,” Hahn said. “I’ve got all the confidence in the world in my guys and I know if I put them in spots to make plays, they are going to make them.”
The Mustangs didn’t trail again as Tyler Borchers had a traditional three-point play to break a 63-all tie and Morningside advanced to the NAIA D-II quarterfinals with a 75-69 victory on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Sykes said the team did all of the little things that were needed to grind out the win.
“When you have teams pretty evenly matched, that’s what it turns into,” Sykes said. “The guys always stay the course. They never lose sight of the finish line and they believe in one another and trust in one another.”
Morningside plays College of Idaho at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Tyler Borchers led Morningside with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting. The Cougars made Borchers work for all 26, too.
“That was just a great team win. We really fought through some adversity and stayed the course, stick to the course and do our best,” Borchers said. “I battled for every point down there and had some big guys but I stuck to my moves and did what I could.”
Egger and Zach Imig each finished with 13 points, Alex Borchers had nine points and Hahn had eight points.
The Cougars went on a 9-1 run to go up 30-22 in the first half but Morningside went on a 9-2 run to get within a point. The Mustangs went into halftime down 40-39.
“It’s one of those things where if we give up another bucket or two, it could get ugly in a hurry. I love the way we finished the first half only being down one point,” Sykes said. “We talked a bit about getting the 50/50 balls and beat them to the floor. I think we got three of those for sure in the second half and those are such huge momentum builders for the guys.”
Imig and Alex Borchers both hit a couple of shots to put the Mustangs up 48-43 with 16:12 remaining.
“They were massive. It’s nice to come out and get going early. It’s never good to come out slow,” Hahn said. “We rely on being a second-half team. We like to come out and hit you with the first punch so to say and keep going from there. It’s anybody’s night on any given night. It’s nice not to rely on the same guy every night. It’s nice to go through Tyler but everyone can fill it up.”
Morningside had a 58-54 lead with 8:35 remaining when the Mustangs offense went cold for more than four minutes. That allowed the Cougars to go up 61-60.
After a timeout, Egger missed a three but Hahn tracked it down for the offensive rebound. He kicked it right back out to Egger, who drilled the three this time.
“We are told to crash the glass and we don’t always do it and we get yelled at,” Hahn said. “This one time I do it, it came right to me and I knew Brody would be right there and I just threw it to him.”
A little later, Tyler Borchers completed a traditional three-point play for a 66-63 Morningside lead with 2:29 remaining.
“Brody hit a huge shot for us and Matt had a good baseline drive and saw me cutting and it worked out well,” Borchers said.
The Cougars called a timeout and out of the break, Egger got a steal and was fouled. He made both free throws to put the Mustangs up by five points.
Morningside made its free throws down the stretch and went on to win 75-69.