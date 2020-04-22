Morningside hires Theison Anderson as men's volleyball coach

SIOUX CITY -- Theison Anderson took an unconventional route to becoming the new Morningside men's volleyball coach.
The 26-year-old didn't play high school or collegiate men's volleyball and hasn't been a college men's volleyball coach yet. But his resume and knowledge alone was enough to impress Morningside women's volleyball coach Jessica Squier, who passed Anderson's name to Mustangs athletic director Tim Jager.
Anderson, who originally applied for an assistant coaching job with the Morningside women's volleyball program, found himself interviewing with Jager for the head men's volleyball opening. Jager was impressed with Anderson's knowledge of the game and the plans he had in place.
On April 1, Anderson made the jump few are able to make, as the UNK graduate assistant was named the next Morningside men's volleyball coach.
"It's kind of funny. It wasn't necessarily on my radar," said Anderson, who is from Ravenna, Nebraska. "The opportunity came up and I jumped on it. I thought it would be an awesome way to get my foot in the door for men's volleyball and build up a program how I wanted. I am very excited. I am a little nervous, truth be told, but coming from a program like Kearney, I think I have a lot of good experience being part of a great program.
"I'm looking forward to taking some of the things I learned there and some knowledge from there and bringing it to a new level. I am very thankful and excited for the opportunity."
Jager said Anderson came highly recommended from Squier, who is familiar with UNK's program, which is led by longtime coach Rick Squiers. Under his watch, the Lopes have been to 20 NCAA Division II national tournaments and have three Elite Eight appearances.
"She just said that she was impressed with (Anderson). Jessica is well-respected in the volleyball world and another thing I liked, I want the two head coaches to work together well and to get along and use each other more so than in the past and I think they will do that," Jager said. "They are going to share an assistant coach and they seemed to fit together. They liked each other's thoughts and philosophies."
Anderson didn't have any formal volleyball training until college. He attended UNK and he was playing intramural volleyball. One of the opponents was UNK women's volleyball graduate assistant Steph Brand, who is now the top assistant to Squiers.
She was impressed with Anderson and invited him to be a practice player for the women's program. He accepted and was soon learning the finer points of college volleyball.
"It was definitely a learning experience at the start. I picked up volleyball fairly quickly," Anderson said. "Not having any formal training and going into a practice like that, it was a learning experience. I learned a ton. Not just how to play but every aspect of the game, things I didn't realize."
After spending two years as a practice player, Anderson joined Squiers' staff as a graduate assistant, a role he was in for the past two seasons.
UNK went 33-3 overall in 2018 and this past season UNK went 38-1 with the only loss coming in the D-II title game to Cal State San Bernardino.
"Just with the tradition in Kearney, I think I have a pretty good idea to have that winning recipe for success," Anderson said. "Taking that experience and carrying it over (to Morningside) is obviously my goal. I think being around a program like that and under a coach like Rick, it gave me a lot of great experience and great knowledge of how to coach."
Jager noticed how much Anderson has learned at UNK during the interview process and also in the times the two have talked since Jager hired him.
"He is really sharp. He's a smart, young man," Jager said. "Talking to him about where we want the program to go and getting into how our scholarship system works and some of the details of the financial aid for recruits, it can take months or a year to understand the system. After about 15 minutes, I felt like he got it.
"He has a good plan for the program. Number one, we need to build a roster and recruit. He has done a great job recruiting already. He will be a good fit at Morningside."
Anderson takes over for Scott Tschetter, who had been the coach since the program's inception.
The Mustangs won six matches two seasons ago and they are coming off a 5-16 2020 campaign that ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anderson feels like there is plenty of potential for the Morningside men's volleyball program.
"Since I've got the job, I've been recruiting and looking for kids like crazy to fill those gaps. We have some senior leadership that I am looking to for guidance and I think there is some talent there." Anderson said. "I think developing a winning culture and developing a culture of respect and having positive relationships with players are the top priorities.
"This is a winning college. That's the route I want to go in to try and turn the culture around."
Jager feels there is plenty of potential to build the Morningside men's volleyball team into a top program in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
"Now that it's a GPAC sanctioned sport, we wanted to be more competitive," Jager said. "We really want our players to have a great experience. All of our sport are that way. We do want to be competitive and compete for a conference champion and we want to see the men's program get there."
