Morningside hires Theison Anderson as men's volleyball coach

After spending two years as a practice player, Anderson joined Squiers' staff as a graduate assistant, a role he was in for the past two seasons.

UNK went 33-3 overall in 2018 and this past season UNK went 38-1 with the only loss coming in the D-II title game to Cal State San Bernardino.

"Just with the tradition in Kearney, I think I have a pretty good idea to have that winning recipe for success," Anderson said. "Taking that experience and carrying it over (to Morningside) is obviously my goal. I think being around a program like that and under a coach like Rick, it gave me a lot of great experience and great knowledge of how to coach."

Jager noticed how much Anderson has learned at UNK during the interview process and also in the times the two have talked since Jager hired him.

"He is really sharp. He's a smart, young man," Jager said. "Talking to him about where we want the program to go and getting into how our scholarship system works and some of the details of the financial aid for recruits, it can take months or a year to understand the system. After about 15 minutes, I felt like he got it.

"He has a good plan for the program. Number one, we need to build a roster and recruit. He has done a great job recruiting already. He will be a good fit at Morningside."