Morningside holds off Dordt for 3-0 start in GPAC

“We’ve noticed their season, they’re struggling but everybody plays their best against us so we knew we had to come out and play hard,” Peppers said. “They have (Erika) Feenstra and that new D-I athlete (Ashtyn Veerbeek) who are all-around good players. But we knew what needed to be done and I think we accomplished our goal.

“When we’re at our best is when we’re playing for each other and not for ourselves and I think that’s the main thing that we focus on. Coach really nailed it into our heads that against this team we can’t win it by ourselves. When we get that feeling of working together and doing that chemistry, that’s when we can pull off those runs.”

The Mustangs opened up some breathing room in the second quarter, going on an 8-0 spurt to take a 36-26 lead.

Dordt had a 20-18 lead after one quarter and its two star players -- Erika Feenstra and Ashtyn Veerbeek -- tallied 10 points each in the first half.

But Morningside forced 14 first-half turnovers leading to 18 points and shot 53 percent from the field and 9 of 11 from the free throw line. That helped the Mustangs forge a 45-35 advantage at intermission.