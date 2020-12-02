Morningside holds off Dordt for 3-0 start in GPAC

SIOUX CITY -- The basketball season is in its infant stages, but the Morningside College women find themselves at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
Morningside held off Dordt 85-79 Wednesday at Allee Gym, winning for the fifth time in six starts this season. Moreover, the Mustangs are the only unbeaten team in the GPAC with a 3-0 mark.
Heading into Wednesday’s action, Morningside and crosstown rival Briar Cliff each had unblemished league marks. The Chargers, however, fell to Northwestern at home for their first setback of the season.
“We’re playing pretty well, I was a little worried because we’d had 11 days off since we last played,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale. “But we came out pretty sharp. We knew it would be a great game, their record really doesn’t show how good a team they are.”
Morningside built a 13-point lead late in the second quarter, but the Defenders wound up cutting it to three by the end of the third quarter.
Dordt (2-5, 1-3) was still within 79-75 on a 3-pointer by Mya Chmielweski with 57 seconds left in the game. The Defenders had trailed 77-66 at the 5-minute mark.
The Mustangs, though, made six straight free throws in the final 50 seconds.
Sophia Peppers led a balanced scoring ledger for Morningside with 25 points. She was one of four in double figures for Sale’s squad.
“We’ve noticed their season, they’re struggling but everybody plays their best against us so we knew we had to come out and play hard,” Peppers said. “They have (Erika) Feenstra and that new D-I athlete (Ashtyn Veerbeek) who are all-around good players. But we knew what needed to be done and I think we accomplished our goal.
“When we’re at our best is when we’re playing for each other and not for ourselves and I think that’s the main thing that we focus on. Coach really nailed it into our heads that against this team we can’t win it by ourselves. When we get that feeling of working together and doing that chemistry, that’s when we can pull off those runs.”
The Mustangs opened up some breathing room in the second quarter, going on an 8-0 spurt to take a 36-26 lead.
Dordt had a 20-18 lead after one quarter and its two star players -- Erika Feenstra and Ashtyn Veerbeek -- tallied 10 points each in the first half.
But Morningside forced 14 first-half turnovers leading to 18 points and shot 53 percent from the field and 9 of 11 from the free throw line. That helped the Mustangs forge a 45-35 advantage at intermission.
Dordt’s biggest lead in the first half was four points on a couple of occasions. The Mustangs erased a 22-18 deficit with an 8-0 spurt, capped by a Mitchell 3-pointer.
After Chmielewski scored at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter to pull Dordt within 28-26, the Mustangs ran off eight unanswered points.
A 3-pointer by Tayte Hansen with 30 seconds left pushed Morningside’s advantage to 45-32. Baylee Tetzlaff, though, nailed a 3-pointer for Dordt in the closing seconds of the half.
Chloe Lofstrom, a 6-foot freshman from Armstrong, Iowa (North Union High School), added 15 points for the Mustangs. Lofstrom had a big bucket with 2:11 left, scoring over Veerbeek to give Morningside a 79-72 lead. She made two free throws with 16.2 seconds remaining.
Sierra Mitchell finished with 13 points and McKenna Sims, a former South Sioux City standout who transferred from NCAA Division I Illinois State, had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“It was a great game, they made a couple runs and we did a good job of holding them off,” Sale said. “Our inside kids played really well and gave us a big boost.”
Dordt’s Veerbeek, a transfer from Nebraska, had a breakout game with 27 points and 10 rebounds. The former Hull Western Christian all-stater made 10 of 12 shots and also dished out four assists.
The Defenders also had four players in double figures as Bailey Beckman tacked on 13 points, Feenstra 11 and Tetzlaff 10. Dordt, which had been struggling from the field, shot 51.7 percent but committed 20 turnovers.
“That second quarter really got us, I thought our defensive intensity dipped a little bit,” Dordt Coach Bill Harmsen said. “But I was really happy with how we competed. This team is getting better and is starting to come together and feel a little more comfortable. We had 21 assists tonight and that’s a season-high for us.
“We didn’t get to the foul line as much as we would have liked (13 times), so we’re going to continue to work on that. We just had a lot of positives we’re going to hang our hats on as we go back to practice tomorrow.”
Dordt has been slow out of the box after being ranked No. 8 in the NAIA preseason poll. Morningside, by the way, was No. 24.
