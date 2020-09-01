Morningside Joe Dolincheck focuses on little things, leadership

Dolincheck admitted that he needs to be a better vocal leader, and will try to do that throughout the preseason and the regular season, which starts Sept. 12 at home against Northwestern. All GPAC schools are playing a conference-only schedule this season due to the pandemic.

After that, teams that make the playoffs will resume the season in the spring, as the NAIA national championship game to May 10, 2021, in Grambling, Louisiana.

“Joey realizes that he just needs to take a bigger role,” Ryan said. “He is an outstanding leader, and he’s learning how to be that and how to go about that.”

Dolincheck has been working on the little details that can help him become even a better quarterback than his sophomore year, which he started in every game for the Mustangs.

In the offseason and preseason, Dolincheck focused on his footwork and timing.

“I needed to get better at the little things,” Dolincheck said. “Footwork and timing is exactly a huge part about it. I worked on getting my feet right. Bad throws always come from the feet. You just have to focus on those things to get the timing down, so when it comes to getting repetitions in the game, you and your receivers can be on the same page.”