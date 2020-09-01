Morningside Joe Dolincheck focuses on little things, leadership

SIOUX CITY — Joe Dolincheck developed both on and off the field during the offseason.
Dolincheck, a junior quarterback for the Morningside College football team, knows that now that he’s an upperclassmen, he has to step up and be a leader.
He explained how he did so at Tuesday’s Morningside media day before practice at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
That started over the summer.
Dolincheck met with some receivers over the summer to get some repetitions in without the coaches around. The Mustangs quarterback knew he had to get some throws in before preseason camp started, so he was one of the upperclassmen to get a group together to get ready for fall camp.
There were a couple of juniors and seniors out at Olsen Stadium and did some 7-on-7 stuff, and having those workouts helped Dolincheck.
“I’m trying to instill the values of the offense to the younger guys,” Dolincheck said. “You always need practice. If you just take the whole COVID-19 time off, the summer off, then try to get right back into it in the fall, it won’t be pretty. Over the summer, we’ve been doing our self-led player type of things. We need players stepping into those roles. Coach (Steve Ryan) pulled me aside and said that we needed some guys to step up this year.”
Dolincheck admitted that he needs to be a better vocal leader, and will try to do that throughout the preseason and the regular season, which starts Sept. 12 at home against Northwestern. All GPAC schools are playing a conference-only schedule this season due to the pandemic.
After that, teams that make the playoffs will resume the season in the spring, as the NAIA national championship game to May 10, 2021, in Grambling, Louisiana.
“Joey realizes that he just needs to take a bigger role,” Ryan said. “He is an outstanding leader, and he’s learning how to be that and how to go about that.”
Dolincheck has been working on the little details that can help him become even a better quarterback than his sophomore year, which he started in every game for the Mustangs.
In the offseason and preseason, Dolincheck focused on his footwork and timing.
“I needed to get better at the little things,” Dolincheck said. “Footwork and timing is exactly a huge part about it. I worked on getting my feet right. Bad throws always come from the feet. You just have to focus on those things to get the timing down, so when it comes to getting repetitions in the game, you and your receivers can be on the same page.”
Good footwork includes having good balance. According to Dolincheck, if he lets his feet drag, for example, it can lead to bad throws.
“There’s always room for improvement, no matter what,” Dolincheck said. “I feel like I’m mediocre, at best.”
Dolincheck didn’t have many bad throws in his first year as the starting quarterback. Last year, Dolincheck was 295-for-433 and had 49 touchdowns in the national championship season.
He had just 12 interceptions and led the nation with 4,303 yards.
Ryan has seen more confidence in Dolincheck so far in the preseason. The Mustangs quarterback isn’t afraid to make passes in traffic and go for the tougher passes.
Dolincheck completed 68.1 percent of his passes last season.
“I think he’s reading defenses a lot better,” Ryan said. “I think he’s choosing to test his throws a little bit more.”
Ponder sets high bar … again
Arnijae “AP” Ponder has accomplished several of his goals during his time as the Morningside star running back.
He’s still raising the bar on himself and challenging himself for high goals. Ponder, who ran for 1,928 yards last season, has the same expectations.
“My expectations are to win the GPAC, to go No. 1 and be the No. 1 running back and be the No. 1 team in the nation,” Ponder said. “My overall goals are to win Player of the Year. I didn’t get it last year, so I’m going to push harder to get that.”
It bothered Ponder back in the latter parts of the season that he didn’t get national player of the year, and spent some time in the summer thinking about it.
But, what’s done is done and he hopes to have a breakout senior season for the Mustangs.
“Once we got the message that we were ready to lift, do these things, we’re all happy to be out here and we’re ready to get out here and protect our title.”
Defense aims to attack
When asked about how the pandemic has changed routines, senior linemen Niklas Gustav and Seth Maitlen couldn’t hold back the smiles.
They admitted it has been tough, but are willing to do what it takes to keep the season going and not let the pandemic stop it.
“It has been weird for sure, but the school and coaches have done a great job of keeping it as normal as possible,” Gustav said. “We had a great summer out here, which really didn’t feel any different to me.”
The position groups were spread out among the field at the beginning of Tuesday’s practice, but once special teams started their routines, it didn’t feel any different.
Maitlen, a Creston native, agreed that when the Mustangs step out onto the practice field, not much feels different.
“Every time you have practice, you have to wear masks at times,” Maitlen said. “What’s great about football is it’s still 11-on-11 each snap, and that’s what we’ve been focusing on. This football field has been our sanctuary every day. We can relax when we play football.”
Maitlen and Gustav lead the defensive line, and the two combined for 26.5 tackles for loss last season. Maitlen also had 9.5 sacks a year ago while Gustav had 5.5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!