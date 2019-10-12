SIOUX CITY — Statistically, Briar Cliff came into Saturday’s game against rival Morningside with one of the best defenses in the nation.
Five minutes into the game, Morningside’s offense showed why it might once again have the best offense in the nation.
After only four plays, Morningside had a 14-0 lead.
Top-ranked Morningside did give the ball away four times in the second quarter, but Briar Cliff couldn’t take advantage, allowing the Mustangs to run away with the game, 49-14, Saturday at Memorial Field.
Coming into the game, Briar Cliff only allowed 60 points in six games. Morningside had 21 points by the end of the first quarter and 583 yards of total offense by the end of the game.
“I thought the offense played real well, except for the turnovers. The turnovers were kind of the negative today for the offense,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “I thought Joey (Dolincheck) showed good composure, threw some good balls. The offensive blocked well, (Arnijae Ponder) was able to run the ball well today.”
Morningside improved to 5-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Briar Cliff fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the GPAC.
Ponder finished the game with 158 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. He needed 139 yards to reach 3,000 yards for his career, and Ponder eclipsed the mark in the third quarter.
Coming into the game, Ponder just wanted to have a good game. He wasn’t worried about gaining the 139 yards to reach the 3,000-yard mark.
“The plan was to just dominate the day. I didn’t have a goal or number in my head. I just wanted to come out and get the win,” Ponder said. “This meant a lot. I have a goal in hand that I am trying to reach right now. A lot more to go.”
Ponder is the third running back in Morningside’s history (Brandon Wegher and Tyler Kavan) to reach the 3,000-yard mark in a career.
“It’s a great accomplishment. He works hard and he’s earned it,” Ryan said. “I’m glad he’s on my team.”
Dolincheck passed for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier had seven receptions for 92 yards and a score and Bo Els caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Johnson had 102 receiving yards on five catches but also had two fumbles.
The Mustangs did turn the ball over five times, all on fumbles. Four of those came in the second quarter when Morningside had a 28-0 lead.
“Give Briar Cliff some credit, they did a good job of ripping at the football and getting it out,” Ryan said. “That happens in football. Guys have to take care of the football. It’s definitely something we have to address. Come back and watch film and see what we have to do to correct it.”
Briar Cliff wasn’t able to take advantage of any of the fumble recoveries in the second quarter. The Chargers were in Morningside territory three times in the second but were held scoreless.
Morningside only allowed 218 total yards with Briar Cliff gaining 116 of those in the fourth quarter, when the Chargers scored twice. Briar Cliff had two yards rushing going into the fourth.
“The defense played well all day and I was very pleased with the job they did,” Ryan said. “Even when the offense put them in difficult situations, they responded very well.”
Briar Cliff had a three-and-out deep in its own territory to start the game, giving Morningside good field position after the punt.
After a couple of runs by Ponder, Dolincheck went across the middle and hit Jurgensmeier for an 18-yard score two minutes into the game.
The Chargers had another three-and-out and on the first play, Dolincheck hit Els for a 57-yard score for a 14-0 lead with 10:55 left in the first quarter.
“I thought early that they had our defense on their heels for the first time this year,” Briar Cliff coach Dennis Wagner said. “There were four plays and two scores and that’s not normally what happens to us. It took us a while to regroup and come back. We got some turnovers and just didn’t move the ball or capitalize on offense.”
Briar Cliff did drive to Morningside’s 35-yard line on its next possession but the drive stalled.
Morningside came right back with a 91-yard drive in only six plays as Ponder scored on a two-yard run for a 21-0 advantage going into the second quarter.
Then after another Briar Cliff three-and-out, Els returned the punt 72 yards for a touchdown to go up 28-0.
That was the last score of the first half for the Mustangs, who still gained 165 yards but didn’t find the end zone offensively because of the four fumbles.
However, despite having the ball in Mustangs territory three times, the Chargers couldn’t turn the fumble recoveries into any points and had only 86 yards on 40 plays in the first half.
The Mustangs added to the lead right away in the third quarter on an 11-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Ponder.
He added his third touchdown of the game toward the end of the third on a two-yard run to make it 42-0.
Els caught his second touchdown of the game with 7:51 left in the fourth quarter on a four-yard pass from Tate Robards to finish the Mustangs scoring.
The Chargers found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter when Rashad Brown hauled in an 11-yard pass from Jonathan Santos and then after a fumble, Santos found Kobe Johnson for a 10-yard score.
“This bye week comes at a perfect time for us,” Wagner said. “We need to get some guys healthy and we can still make a run at this. The last games we have left are all games that we are capable of winning.”