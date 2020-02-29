Morningside lacrosse plays first two games ever

OTTAWA, Kansas -- The Morningside men's and women's lacrosse teams played their first-ever games on Friday at Ottawa.

Ottawa won both games, winning the men's game 20-6 and winning the women's game 25-1.

In the men's game, Morningside got its first-ever goal from Conner Cole at the 12:04 mark to take its first-ever lead, 1-0. Ottawa scored the next three goals to go up 3-1 before Morningside got another goal from Cole. Ottawa went into the second with a 5-2 lead. Zach Diehl scored a goal for Morningside in the second but the Mustangs were down 8-3 after the second.

Ottawa outscored Morningside 8-1 in the third with the Mustangs lone score coming from Cole. Ottawa added four more goals in the fourth and Morningside got scores from Cole and Thomas Chandler.

Morningside was outshot 64-26. Cole Osmer made 23 saves for Morningside.

Ottawa scored 18 goals in the first against the Morningside women. Morningside's only goal came in the second period from Coutney Bokemper, the first-ever goal in Morningside women's history.

Ottawa outshot Morningside 45-4. Ashlynn Frazier had 11 saves for Morningside.

