Morningside listen's to Jamie Sale's simple message of "playing the next game"

SIOUX CITY — A 6-2 start to the season turned out to be the best thing to happen to the Morningside College women’s basketball team.
It helped the Mustangs learn who they were and who they wanted to be.
The Mustangs ended up winning their next 21 games, including an Opening Round win over St. Xavier last weekend.
Morningside is one of 16 teams in the championship bracket of the NAIA women’s basketball tournament, which begins Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Morningside’s Round of 16 game is at 8 p.m. Friday against St. Francis of Illinois, and the first game on Thursday is at 1 p.m. between No. 1 Thomas More vs. No .16 Mount Vernon Nazarene.
The Mustangs had lost two close games to Benedictine, and then before Christmas, Briar Cliff’s Payton Slaughter hit a buzzer-beating shot to beat the Mustangs 80-78 in Dec. 9.
Morningside’s crew was also without junior guard Taylor Rodenburgh, who was dealing with an ankle injury.
It wasn’t panic mode for the Mustangs, but things weren’t going as smoothly as Jamie Sale and Sophia Peppers might have hoped.
After the loss to the Chargers, Sale’s message was a simple one, “Just play the next game.”
Sale was confident that the Mustangs could catch on to his request.
“They've done a great job of just really concentrating on each individual game, and that's why we haven't lost since,” Sale said. “They've never looked past an opponent, even if they were a team that didn't have a great record. And this team is prepared better than almost any team I've ever had. They just practice really well and they focus all the time.”
As simple as a message that was, the Mustangs listened.
The winning streak started on Dec. 12 in a win against Concordia, and it’s been 21 straight wins since then.
“I wouldn't say there was any panic,” Peppers said. “The two losses that we did were more of a learning experience. Coming in as a completely different team, we lost some seniors that were beneficial, upcoming freshmen starting. We were just starting to feel how we came together as a team. And I think that was huge. I don't think there was much panic, just more of a, ‘Okay, this is what we need to work on, this is what the group needs.’ And I think that's what helped and made us go into this streak.”
The Mustangs have beaten the Bulldogs thrice during that winning streak, including a 67-65 win on March 2. In that game, Peppers hit a layup with less than 2 seconds left to give the Mustangs the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship.
Peppers believes that people may look at Morningside’s two-loss record and wonder how tough the GPAC really is.
She believes that the Mustangs’ challenging schedule will help them at nationals this weekend.
“I think we do have that potential to go far,” Peppers said. “A lot of people may see our record, but they're just like, ‘Oh, it's just because they have a bad conference.’ That's not it at all.The GPACis a hard conference, very hard, and with having that 20 streak winning, we're going to have a target on our back. So we're going to have to work hard and play together.”
Should the Bulldogs and Mustangs win on Friday, those two programs will face off for a fourth time this season, with the final time being in the quarterfinals.
“If it does come to that, I don't think it's anything, necessarily, either team wants, to have to play a fourth time,” Sale said. “But if that comes about, it does, and they're a great program, and we know that, and we've always had great games. I'd prefer to have to play someone else, but it's a long way to go, we both have to win and we're both playing two really good teams.”
First, the Mustangs have to beat the Fighting Saints of St. Francis.
The Saints got here by beating Shawnee State in a two-point win. Andriana Acosta is USF’s leading scorer, averaging 12.0 ppg. The Fighting Saints are coached by Steve Brooks, who is two wins away from reaching 100 with the team.
“Coach Brooks has been in Indiana Wesleyan, and St. Francis Illinois had great teams,” Sale said. “We've went against them before, and they're always very disciplined and play great defense, only about 49 points a game. We know we're going to have to play a disciplined game, and get good shots, and not turn the ball over, because they'll be obviously a very good team.”
Home, sweet home
The Mustangs didn’t have to travel at all to get to Sioux City. They’re the hometown team, but they’re eager to play again in the national tournament.
They’re hoping to prove that the “5” seed can make a deep run.
Last year, Morningside lost its opening round game, and it doesn’t want to follow suit in 2021.
“In the past, we’ve lost in the first round, which is not really what we want,” senior Sierra Mitchell said. “To be back playing in front of our home fans, it’s pretty special. Some people think that there’s pressure, but it’s rewarding.”