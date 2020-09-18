Morningside looks to build off Northwestern victory

Technically, Morningside has already played its biggest game during its Great Plains Athletic Conference schedule this fall, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat rival Northwestern 45-31 this past Saturday.
However, the two-time defending NAIA national champions will also have a target on their back and while Morningside and Northwestern were the only two GPAC teams to end the 2019 season in the rankings, the Mustangs next opponent was receiving votes.
On Saturday, Morningside travel to Midland for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Fremont, Nebraska.
Last season the Vikings scored the second-most points against Morningside in the Mustangs 51-29 victory. But Morningside did have a two-score or better lead for much of the game.
Midland is 0-1 on the season after a 22-14 loss to Dordt this past Saturday in a game where the Vikings had their chances but couldn't convert against the Defenders.
"I feel like Midland plays us well," Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. "They are an outstanding team. They look at last week and if a thing here or there goes right, maybe that game goes differently."
Midland had 388 yards of total offense with 298 of those coming through the air. The Vikings were only 5-of-16 on third down and 0-of-7 on fourth down.
E.J. Stewart passed for 227 yards and two touchdown but only completed 13-of-28 passes. Keenan Smith rushed for 63 yards on 15 carries nd River Walker rushed for 58 yards on eight carries. Darrin Gentry caught four passes for 89 yards, Austin Harris caught four passes for 78 yards and Maximus Wold had six receptions for 61 yards.
The Vikings held Dordt to 328 yards of total offense and only allowed the Defenders to complete 4-of-15 third downs.
Morningside is coming off its win over the Red Raiders but there is still some stuff to tweak since the Mustangs did allow 31 points and were tied with Northwestern going into the fourth quarter.
Northwestern gained 592 yards of total offense against Morningside's defense, which was working in three new starters at linebacker and two in the defensive backfield. The Red Raiders were 6-of-12 on third downs.
The Mustangs defense came up big late, though, with an assist from the special teams unit with a blocked field goal with the game tied at 31. Morningside got four sacks, including one in the fourth quarter that forced a fumble, which the Mustangs later turned into seven points. Seth Maitlen, who had a team-high eight tackles, including three for a loss, recovered the fumble.
An interception by Jamal Jones in the end zone also led to seven more fourth quarter points for Morningside.
Joshua Miller, Weston Schultz and Jalen Portis, all seeing their first extended action, each had seven tackles and Portis had an interception and a pass breakup. Tyler Wingert, who forced the fumble in the fourth quarter, had six tackles.
"There's some energy that comes out of that first game and they just need to improve and be ready for the next week's game," Ryan said. "There were just some assignment errors. It wasn't a lack of heart or effort, just assignment errors on the field. Just making sure we are in the right spots when we need to be.
"Part of that is playing in a big game. We have some things to take a look at and just kind of go from there."
Morningside was called for 10 penalties in the game but Ryan wasn't too concerned about those miscues.
"You know, those were hustle penalties. You look at them on film, they weren't silly penalities," Ryan said. "We got called for a lineman downfield twice and both times, they just blocked their guys that far downfield. These were guys going hard, they just have to figure out where they are on the field. We had a number of those type of penalties."
Morningside worked four new offensive linemen into the mix and Ryan was pleased with how the unit played.
The Mustangs didn't allow a sack in the game and Morningside rushed for 158 rushed in the game to go along with a 5.1 per carry average.
"I thought the offensive line played well. For the first game and against a team as good as Northwestern, they did a real good job of protecting Joe (Dolincheck)," Ryan said. "We have to improve on running the ball. We ran the ball well but maybe not as good as we have in the past."
Arnijae 'AP' Ponder rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
Dolincheck passed for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Reid Jurgensmeier and Austin Johnson each caught nine passes with Jurgensmeier gaining 189 yards and scoring twice. Johnson had 101 yards and found the end zone once.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!