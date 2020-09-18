Morningside looks to build off Northwestern victory

The Vikings held Dordt to 328 yards of total offense and only allowed the Defenders to complete 4-of-15 third downs.

Morningside is coming off its win over the Red Raiders but there is still some stuff to tweak since the Mustangs did allow 31 points and were tied with Northwestern going into the fourth quarter.

Northwestern gained 592 yards of total offense against Morningside's defense, which was working in three new starters at linebacker and two in the defensive backfield. The Red Raiders were 6-of-12 on third downs.

The Mustangs defense came up big late, though, with an assist from the special teams unit with a blocked field goal with the game tied at 31. Morningside got four sacks, including one in the fourth quarter that forced a fumble, which the Mustangs later turned into seven points. Seth Maitlen, who had a team-high eight tackles, including three for a loss, recovered the fumble.

An interception by Jamal Jones in the end zone also led to seven more fourth quarter points for Morningside.

Joshua Miller, Weston Schultz and Jalen Portis, all seeing their first extended action, each had seven tackles and Portis had an interception and a pass breakup. Tyler Wingert, who forced the fumble in the fourth quarter, had six tackles.