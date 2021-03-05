Morningside loses three matches in NAIA quarterfinals

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Morningside College wrestling team had three men in the quarterfinals on Friday night at the NAIA tournament, but the Mustangs went 0-for-3 with advancing any of them to the semifinals.
Taylor Vasquez, seeded 10th in the 133-pound division, lost in a 92-second pinfall by Grand View’s Carson Taylor, who was seeded second.
Vasquez got to the quarterfinals by beating Isaiah Vizcarrando of Williams Baptist in a 14-4 major decision, then the Morningside 133-pounder pinned No. 7 Sam Bacon of Lindsey Wilson in seven minutes flat.
John Diener also wrestled in the quarterfinals at 149 pounds. The Mustangs sophomore has a No. 9 seed in the tournament.
Diener received a bye in the first round, and then he beat No. 8 Tristan Zamilpa of Doane, 3-2.
Diener lost 7-3, however, to unseeded Jack Latimer of Arizona Christian.
Jonah Egli, Morningside’s 174 pounder, also made it to the quarterfinals. He won with a 6-0 win in the first round, then he pinned No. 8 Kolby Ferris of Indiana Tech in 2:32. Egli had the No. 9 seed in his division.
Top-seeded Brennan Swafford of Graceland beat Egli in the quarters, 13-0.
Evan Shell lost in the first round at 125, and Kasten Grape lost in the second round at 197.
Chargers fall in consolations
Briar Cliff sent five men to the national tournament, but four of the five lost in the first round. Jeremiah Gilse received a first-round bye at 197, but he lost his first match in a 5:31 pin to No. 1 Issac Bartel of Montana State-Northern.
Chris Paulsen is the only Chargers wrestler who is seeded this weekend. Paulsen is 10th at 165, but he lost in the first round to Southeastern’s Kyle Kirkham in an 8-6 decision.
Jenness’ season comes to an end
Northwestern sophomore Luke Jenness completed his season at the 2020-21 NAIA Wrestling National Championships this afternoon at the Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan.
Seeded 11th at 184, Jenness dropped 6-0 decision to No.6 Drew Sams (Graceland) in his first match this morning to drop into the consolation bracket. The sophomore was then defeated by John Olivieri (Cumberland) in a close decision, 8-6. Jenness ends the season with a 20-4 record.