Morningside loses three matches in NAIA quarterfinals

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Morningside College wrestling team had three men in the quarterfinals on Friday night at the NAIA tournament, but the Mustangs went 0-for-3 with advancing any of them to the semifinals.

Taylor Vasquez, seeded 10th in the 133-pound division, lost in a 92-second pinfall by Grand View’s Carson Taylor, who was seeded second.

Vasquez got to the quarterfinals by beating Isaiah Vizcarrando of Williams Baptist in a 14-4 major decision, then the Morningside 133-pounder pinned No. 7 Sam Bacon of Lindsey Wilson in seven minutes flat.

John Diener also wrestled in the quarterfinals at 149 pounds. The Mustangs sophomore has a No. 9 seed in the tournament.

Diener received a bye in the first round, and then he beat No. 8 Tristan Zamilpa of Doane, 3-2.

Diener lost 7-3, however, to unseeded Jack Latimer of Arizona Christian.

Jonah Egli, Morningside’s 174 pounder, also made it to the quarterfinals. He won with a 6-0 win in the first round, then he pinned No. 8 Kolby Ferris of Indiana Tech in 2:32. Egli had the No. 9 seed in his division.

Top-seeded Brennan Swafford of Graceland beat Egli in the quarters, 13-0.