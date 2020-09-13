Morningside makes crucial plays in 4th quarter, prevails over Northwestern

SIOUX CITY -- Make no mistake about it, Morningside and Northwestern will each be major players when the NAIA football playoffs commence this spring.
Talent abounds on both sides of the ball for both two-time defending national champion Morningside and Northwestern, another top-five national power.
On a gorgeous night for football, the largest crowd in recent memory at Olsen Stadium was treated to an early-season collision of the GPAC giants on Saturday.
And, they didn’t disappoint.
No. 1-ranked Morningside emerged a 45-31 winner in the curtain riser for both teams, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overtake the Red Raiders.
Morningside, the nine-time defending Great Plains Athletic Conference champions, extended its impressive win streak to 30 games despite a scintillating performance by Northwestern’s Tyson Kooima.
Kooima passed for 447 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 114 yards and another score. The senior quarterback, though, battled cramping in his leg for most of the game, which ultimately played a major factor in the outcome.
With the game tied at 31-31 early in the fourth quarter, Northwestern’s Jake Lynott came up with an interception -- the only one thrown by Morningside standout Joe Dolincheck.
On the next play, Kooima hit a streaking Shane Solberg for a 47-yard pass to the Mustang 12-yard line. But, while trying to run on the next snap, Kooima cramped up and was forced to leave the game.
Backup Blake Fryar entered the contest and fumbled while being sacked by Tyler Wingert. M’side’s Seth Maitlen pounced on the loose ball and the Mustangs proceeded to march 74 yards to take the lead for good.
Kooima re-entered and fired a 45-yard strike to Cade Moser to the Mustang 30-yard line. On the next play, Morningside sophomore Jamal Jones made a leaping interception in the end zone.
Morningside then put together a methodical 12-play, 80-yard drive for the game-clinching touchdown with 1:31 left in the game.
“I get to say this because I was on the winning side, but it was a fun game,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “It was a world-class heavyweight slugfest. It was just great to be out here.”
Morningside took a 14-0 lead less than four minutes into the game, but the Red Raiders recoiled and eventually took a 31-24 advantage late in the third quarter.
Dolincheck, who completed 25 of 35 for 364 yards, zipped a 3-yard TD pass to Austin Johnson on the first series of the game.
Northwestern fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Morningside’s Garrett Hoagland recovered at the Red Raider 9-yard line.
Arnijae “AP” Ponder dashed up the middle to the end zone on the next play, making it 14-0.
The first quarter ended with Morningside in front 17-7 as Kooima scored on a 5-yard run before the Mustangs' Chase Carter booted a 37-yard field goal.
Northwestern held the Mustangs on downs and Kooima raced 39 yards on a keeper, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run by Konner McQuillan with 7:22 left in the first half.
The teams traded touchdowns before intermission. Morningside’s Ponder scored his second on a 1-yard plunge and Kooima threw a 6-yard pass to Josh Fakkema with 36 seconds remaining.
Northwestern maintained momentum during the halftime break and appeared to be heading for a go-ahead touchdown midway through the third quarter. However, Morningside’s defense stiffened, stopping the Red Raiders three straight times after first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
Kooima spent a long time on the ground because of a cramp after running on the third down play. Northwestern had to settle for a game-tying 17-yard field goal, but took a 31-24 lead two minutes later.
The combination of Kooima and Solberg struck again for a 44-yard pass to the Mustang 9 and from there, McQuillan scooted in for a touchdown at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter.
Morningside drew even on an 8-yard pass from Dolincheck to Reid Jurgensmeier -- one of two Jurgensmeier TD receptions -- with 2:27 left in the third and the Mustangs’ Wingert also blocked a 35-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
After Maitlen’s fumble recovery, Morningside went ahead for good on a 23-yard pass from Dolincheck to Jurgensmeier. Jurgensmeier (189 yards) and Johnson (104) each finished with nine catches.
“Every year when we play Northwestern we know it’s going to be a battle, that’s what rivalry games are all about,” Jurgensmeier said. “Every drive we’re out there, we know we’re going to come up with a big play. We’re just confident in what we have going on and the plays the coaches are calling and we know we’re going to put one in the end zone.”
Dolincheck, who passed for 4,303 yards and 49 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, said the Mustangs got what they expected.
“I have to give a lot of props to the offensive line, we had four new starters, zero sacks and only one hit,” Dolincheck said. “We always say it’s just another game, but that’s a great team and it meant a lot to come out with a win today.”
Ponder, coming off an All-America season in which he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards, got his senior season off to a fast start with 122 yards on 23 carries.
Northwestern’s Kooima was 21-of-34 through the air, with Moser catching eight for 132 yards and Solberg six for 162.
The Red Raiders outgained Morningside 592-522, but it was all for naught as they lost to the Mustangs for the seventh straight time.
“We’ve got a group of competitors and to battle back from down 14-0 to take the lead in the fourth quarter,” Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty said. “Our guys did everything they could to put ourselves into a position to win.
“We’ve got a great team and Morningside has an awesome football team and when we battle there’s a lot to learn from this game.”
The GPAC has decided on a conference-only schedule this fall, so the league’s premier contest is already over.
However, the NAIA playoffs won’t be held until the spring and there’s a chance these two could meet again.
“Now is the second test for us, how do you come back after a big win?” Ryan said. “People should be watching GPAC football. This is where it’s at. There were plays all over the field tonight. People should be out here watching these guys.”
