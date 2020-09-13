Morningside makes crucial plays in 4th quarter, prevails over Northwestern

After Maitlen’s fumble recovery, Morningside went ahead for good on a 23-yard pass from Dolincheck to Jurgensmeier. Jurgensmeier (189 yards) and Johnson (104) each finished with nine catches.

“Every year when we play Northwestern we know it’s going to be a battle, that’s what rivalry games are all about,” Jurgensmeier said. “Every drive we’re out there, we know we’re going to come up with a big play. We’re just confident in what we have going on and the plays the coaches are calling and we know we’re going to put one in the end zone.”

Dolincheck, who passed for 4,303 yards and 49 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, said the Mustangs got what they expected.

“I have to give a lot of props to the offensive line, we had four new starters, zero sacks and only one hit,” Dolincheck said. “We always say it’s just another game, but that’s a great team and it meant a lot to come out with a win today.”

Ponder, coming off an All-America season in which he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards, got his senior season off to a fast start with 122 yards on 23 carries.

Northwestern’s Kooima was 21-of-34 through the air, with Moser catching eight for 132 yards and Solberg six for 162.