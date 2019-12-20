Morningside, Marian meet in rematch of 2012 NAIA title game

SIOUX CITY — Fittingly, Morningside College head coach Steve Ryan used the word “outstanding” several times this week when he described the Marian University Knights.
The Knights (12-0) are the last team to stand between Morningside and a 14-0 season and a second straight national championship. The two will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in Grambling, Louisiana, for the NAIA national title.
Marian and Morningside don’t have any common opponents, so it’s hard to compare the Knights to a team that the Mustangs have played already.
However, this isn’t the first time the Mustangs and Knights have met in the playoffs.
The last time the two teams met, Marian beat 41-21 at Morningside in the 2014 NAIA semifinals.
In the 2012 national championship, the Knights also beat the Mustangs on a game-winning field goal in overtime, giving Marian the 30-27 win.
Ryan knows it’ll be another challenge on Saturday night.
One of the biggest challenges the Mustangs have is containing Knights running back Charles Salary. Earlier in the week, Salary earned NAIA National Player of the Year after former Mustangs quarterback Trent Solsma won it last year. Salary has 1,240 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 133 yards and had a touchdown.
Ryan admitted that Salary is the best running back the Mustangs have seen this year and that’s among good company.
“The defense needs to be able to shut down the running game,” Ryan said. “We need to slow it down. His numbers are very comparable to AP on the year.”
Morningside’s offense has shut down opposing rushing attacks this season. The Mustangs’ defense held Northwestern’s Jacob Kalogonis to 81 yards in the regular-season finale and Morningside held Dordt, which had one of the top ground games in the nation, to 109 total rushing yards.
“I’m going to say this about our defense and I’m going to say this about their defense: Our defense is confident and their defense is confident,” Ryan said. “When you get to this point, when you get to the national championship game and both defenses are in the top-5 in about every statistic … they see the opportunity to get on a big stage to show what they’re capable of and show themselves.”
The Morningside defense certainly stepped up on a big stage in its last win over Grand View.
Grand View was driving late in the fourth quarter, and leading up to that, the Vikings couldn’t get much going.
With about 20 seconds remaining, Grand View wide receiver Anthony Turner caught a pass and Klayton Nordeen, an NAIA All-American, wrapped him up. Freshman Jamal Jones forced the ball to come loose out of Turner’s grasp. Deion Clayborne fell on the loose ball, allowing the Mustangs to clinch a second consecutive national championship berth.
Morningside’s offense can put up some points, too.
The offense is led by Associated Press All-American second-team quarterback Joe Dolincheck. Dolincheck needs eight yards to get to the 4,000 mark on Saturday, and that would make him the third quarterback in school history to do so.
In the playoffs, Dolincheck is 71-for-104 for 977 yards and 11 touchdowns. Two of his 11 interceptions have come in the playoffs.
Dolincheck was also complimentary of Marian’s defense and knows he has to put the cherry on top of what has been a well-played season.
“They have a really good defense,” Dolincheck said before the Mustangs left for Louisiana on Saturday. “There are some great teams out there and we’re looking to give them our best shot, too.”
Dolincheck’s top two targets when he throws the ball are Reid Jurgensmeier and Bo Els. Jurgensmeier's 1,272 yards over 2019 are the eighth-most in a Morningside single-season while Els' 84 catches are sixth-highest. Jurgensmeier has 15 touchdown catches while Els has 14.
Like his quarterback, Jurgensmeier was named to the AP second-team All-American team on Friday.
“Everybody has my back, and we’re all teammates, and we’re looking to get the job done on the field,” Dolincheck said. “I give the receivers all the credit. I give them the ball, let them do their things. I give O-Line all the credit, too. If I don’t have time, I can’t get the ball out.”
Dolincheck also likes handing the ball off to junior running back Arnijae Ponder, who got AP first-team honors after not making the cut in the American Football Coaches Association list. Offensive lineman Garrett Temme also received a first-team nod from the AP.