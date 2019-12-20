Morningside, Marian meet in rematch of 2012 NAIA title game

Ryan admitted that Salary is the best running back the Mustangs have seen this year and that’s among good company.

“The defense needs to be able to shut down the running game,” Ryan said. “We need to slow it down. His numbers are very comparable to AP on the year.”

Morningside’s offense has shut down opposing rushing attacks this season. The Mustangs’ defense held Northwestern’s Jacob Kalogonis to 81 yards in the regular-season finale and Morningside held Dordt, which had one of the top ground games in the nation, to 109 total rushing yards.

“I’m going to say this about our defense and I’m going to say this about their defense: Our defense is confident and their defense is confident,” Ryan said. “When you get to this point, when you get to the national championship game and both defenses are in the top-5 in about every statistic … they see the opportunity to get on a big stage to show what they’re capable of and show themselves.”

The Morningside defense certainly stepped up on a big stage in its last win over Grand View.

Grand View was driving late in the fourth quarter, and leading up to that, the Vikings couldn’t get much going.