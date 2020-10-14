Morningside men, Dordt women top preseason basketball GPAC polls

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men's basketball team was tabbed on Wednesday as the preseason favorite in the poll.

The Mustangs received 96 points from the coaches, and seven of those coaches selected Morningside at first place. Coaches were not allowed to pick their own team.

Morningside won the regular-season championship last season with a 27-3 overall record, and it went 18-2 in the conference.

Zach Imig returns as the Mustangs' leading scorer, as he had 13.7 points per game last season.

Northwestern (20-12, 12-8) received the second-most points in the preseason poll with 84. The Red Raiders got two first-place votes.

Their leading scorer, senior Trent Hilbrands, returns after a 17.8 ppg season last year.

Dordt finished third in the preseason poll, as the Defenders received 82 points and one first-place vote. Dordt went 22-9 last season, and its longest winning streak was five.

Jamestown received the last first-place vote.

Briar Cliff received 38 points, good for eighth-place in the poll. The Chargers went 16-14 last season.

Women's poll