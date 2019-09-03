LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Morningside men's golf team sits in fifth place after the first day of the Blue River Classic at Wilderness Ridge.
Midland has a 16-shot lead on the Mustangs as Midland shot a 293 to take the day one lead, three strokes ahead of Iowa Western Community College.
Morningside is tied for fifth place with Dakota Wesleyan as both teams shot a 306. Northwestern is in eighth place with a 312. Dordt is tied for 13th with a 330 and Briar Cliff is in 16th with a 336.
Iowa Western's Dean Walsh has the individual lead after shooting a 70 on the first day.
Morningside is led by Sam Storey, who is tied for sixth-place with a 74. Jonathan Douglas is the only other Mustang in the top-30 after he shot a 75. Xan Milligan is tied for 31st with a 78, Connor Prescott shot a 79 to tie for 37th and Torben Boeger is tied for 43rd after the first day with an 80.
Northwestern was led by Brock Murphy and Isaac Knock as both golfers finished the first day tied for 17th place after each one shot a 76. Matt Wynne is tied for 31st with a 79 and Alex Snyder shot an 81 to tie for 47th.
Dordt freshman Freddy Bullock is tied for 24th after shooting a 77. Ryan Feauto is tied for 31st after shooting a 78.
Raul Perez and Lucas Koster led Briar Cliff as both of them shot an 83 and are tied for 59th.