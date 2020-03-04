Morningside men get overall No. 3 seed for national tournament, Northwestern faces top seed

When the NAIA Division II national tournament bracket was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, the exciting part should've been that the Morningside men's basketball team received the No. 3-overall seed.

Head coach Jim Sykes was excited about that but he was especially happy about what day the Mustangs play.

The last few times the Mustangs have had to play, it's been on a Thursday. With the tournament beginning on a Wednesday, that meant if Morningside won its first-round game, the Mustangs had to play the next day.

This time Morningside will have an extra day of rest. After getting the No. 3 overall seed, the Mustangs go the benefit of a favorable gametime, too.

Morningside opens the NAIA D-II tournament in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

"I was happy with the seed and that fact that we get to play on a Wednesday. That was something that was important, have that one day of rest," Sykes said. "To be honest with you, I can't tell you (how important it is) exactly because our times have always been on Thursday. I am hoping maybe that's the formula and hopefully we have more gas in the tanks."