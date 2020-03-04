Morningside men get overall No. 3 seed for national tournament, Northwestern faces top seed

When the NAIA Division II national tournament bracket was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, the exciting part should've been that the Morningside men's basketball team received the No. 3-overall seed.
Head coach Jim Sykes was excited about that but he was especially happy about what day the Mustangs play.
The last few times the Mustangs have had to play, it's been on a Thursday. With the tournament beginning on a Wednesday, that meant if Morningside won its first-round game, the Mustangs had to play the next day.
This time Morningside will have an extra day of rest. After getting the No. 3 overall seed, the Mustangs go the benefit of a favorable gametime, too.
Morningside opens the NAIA D-II tournament in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
"I was happy with the seed and that fact that we get to play on a Wednesday. That was something that was important, have that one day of rest," Sykes said. "To be honest with you, I can't tell you (how important it is) exactly because our times have always been on Thursday. I am hoping maybe that's the formula and hopefully we have more gas in the tanks."
Morningside is one of four Great Plains Athletic Conference teams in the tournament along with Northwestern, Dakota Wesleyan and Concordia. Northwestern got in as the host school and is the last seed in the tournament. The Red Raiders play top-seeded College of Idaho at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
Along with Morningside and College of Idaho, Olivet Nazarene and Indiana Wesleyan earned the other two top seeds.
Morningside goes into the tournament with a 26-3 record. It's the eighth trip to the national tournament for Morningside.
The Mustangs were ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll and never dipped below that mark. The Mustangs were in the top spot or No. 2 for much of the season, so Sykes is happy with the No. 3 seed.
Sykes feels the raters got the top four overall seeds all right.
"It's a tribute to what we have done. To be one or two most of the year is spectacular," Sykes said. "It's a new season and everyone is hungry."
Dordt just missed out on the national tournament. The Defenders, who were ranked for much of the season, finished with a 22-9 record.
"I really thought Dordt was worthy and should be at the national tournament because they earned that," Sykes said.
Northwestern goes into the tournament with a 20-11 record. Since the Red Raiders are a host school, they received an automatic bid. The Red Raiders were receiving votes in the last poll.
It is the 19th trip to the national tournament for the Red Raiders, who did miss out on making the tournament last season.
"Yeah, we are very excited to be playing in it again. Only 32 teams get to play, we are thrilled and excited that we get to participate," Northwestern coach Kris Korver said. "We are going to get to play an 8 p.m. game Wednesday night and I think there will be a lot of people supporting us. We know it will be an outstanding opponent and we are looking forward to getting out there and competing with those guys."