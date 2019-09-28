ELKHORN, Neb. -- After two days of golf at the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's tournament, Morningside has a sizeable lead going into play in the spring.
After shooting a 292 on Friday, Morningside shot a 296 to finish with a two-day total of 588 at Indian Creek Golf Course. The Mustangs have a 34 stroke load on Doane, who has a 622. Northwestern is in fifth with a 629, Briar Cliff is in eighth with a 672 and Dordt is in ninth with a 685.
Morningside also has the top three individuals. Jonny Douglas shot one-under par on both days - a 71 on Friday and another 71 on Saturday - to finish with a 142 for the lead. He has a two-stroke lead on teammate Torben Boeger, who has a 144. Sam Storey is in third place with a 146.
Tyler Danke rounds out the scoring for Morningside with a 156. Xan Milligan is tied for 16th with a 159.
Northwestern is led by Isaac Knock, who is tied for fifth with a 153. Ezra Meyer is right behind him, tied for eighth with a 155. Brock Murphy dropped to a tie for 16th with a 159. Jake Olsen is tied for 29th with a 165 and Alex Synder is tied for 33 with a 166.
Elijah Lamoureux leads Briar Cliff with a 164 and is in 28th place. Raul Perez is tied for 29th with a 165 and Connor Christiansen is tied for 35th with a 167. Desmond Landin shot a 176 and is in 42nd.
After shooting an 88 on the first day, Freddy Bullock fired a 77 on Saturday and moved up to a tie for 29th place with a 165 to lead Dordt. Ryan Feauto is in 37th with a 168. Blake Harmsen is in 41st with a 175 and Tyler Smith is right behind him in 43rd with a 177. Jared Van Elburg is in 49th with a 184.