ELKHORN, Neb. -- The Morningside men's golf team has an early advantage in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's championship, which started on Friday at the Indian Creek Golf Course.
On the first day of the fall portion, which is two days and combines with two more rounds in the spring, Morningside shot a four-over par 292 to take a 12-shot lead over Midland. Northwestern is in third place and 14 strokes back. Briar Cliff is tied for seventh and is 39 strokes back and Dordt is in 10th, 56 strokes back.
Three Morningside golfers are tied for the lead - Torben Boeger, Jonny Douglas and Sam Storey. All three of them shot a 71 during Friday's round.
Morningside's Tyler Danke had the fourth score for Morningside after shooting a 79. Xan Milligan is tied for 20th with an 80.
Northwestern is led by Brock Murphy and Isaac Knock are both tied for fourth place with a 74 each. Both are three strokes back of the lead. Ezra Meyer is tied for 15th with a 78 and Alex Snyder is tied for 20th with an 80. jake Olsen is tied for 33rd with an 83.
Raul Perez and Elijah Lamoureux each lead Briar Cliff as both of them shot an 80 and both are tied for 20th. Connor Christiansen shot an 82 to tie for 30th and Desmond Landin shot an 89 to tie for 44th.
Dordt is led by Ryan Feauto, who shot an 84 and is in 35th. Blake Harmsen tied for 39th with an 87 and Freddy Bullock shot an 88 to tie for 41st. Tyler Smith is tied for 44th with an 89.
The second round resumes tomorrow.