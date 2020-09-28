Morningside men lead GPAC Championships after day one

ELKHORN, Neb. -- The Morningside men's golf team has an eight-stroke lead after the first day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship on Monday. The second day will be on Tuesday in the four-day event. The first two days are in the fall, the final two are in the spring.
As a team, the Mustangs shot a seven-over par 295 at Indian Creek Golf Course. It's good enough for an eight-stroke lead over Doane, which shot a 303. Northwestern is four strokes back of third place with a 307. Dordt is in fifth with a 315 and Briar Cliff is in eighth with a 322.
Morningside is led by Jonny Douglas, who shot an even-par 72 and is in second place. Douglas is two strokes behind Doane's Conor Schubring, who shot a 70.
The Mustangs have three golfers in the top three. Corey Matthey and Sam Storey are right behind Douglas as both shot a one-over par 73 and are tied for third with Midland's Peyton Koch. Morningside's Xan Milligan is tied for 12 with a 77 and Jackson Sitzmann is tied for 19th with a 79.
Ezra Meyer is leading Northwestern as he shot a three-over par 75 and is in eighth place. He's closely followed by teammate Kolby Newborg, who shot a 79 and is tied for ninth. Brock Murphy finished one stroke behind Newborg and is tied for 12th and Kyle Christy is tied for 19th with a 79.
Dordt has one golfer in the top-10 as Blake Harmsen shot a four-over par 76 and is tied for ninth. Teammate Ryan Feauto is one stroke behind him to tie for 12th. Freddy Bullock is tied for 23rd with an 80.
Briar Cliff has two golfers in the top-20, led by Andrew Arndorfer's 77 to tie for 12th place. Devan Weelborg is tied for 16th with a 78.
WOMEN'S GOLF
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Morningside women's golf team is tied for first place in a tight leaderboard at the Bent Tree Intercollegiate on Monday, which is at Bent Tree Golf Club.
Morningside shot a 321 as a team and is tied with Iowa Western Community College. Omaha is in third and is only three strokes behind with a 324.
Morningside's Maria Nava is in first place after the first day as she shot a one-over par 73, one stroke ahead of Iowa Western's Luisa Gibson and Dominika Gradecka.
The Mustangs have three golfers in the top-10. Maria Zorrilla is in a tie for fourth place with a 79 and Laia Badosa is tied for ninth with an 81. Lauren Carr is tied for 16 with an 86 and Samantha Knight is tied for 18th with an 88.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!