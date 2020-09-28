Morningside men lead GPAC Championships after day one

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN, Neb. -- The Morningside men's golf team has an eight-stroke lead after the first day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference championship on Monday. The second day will be on Tuesday in the four-day event. The first two days are in the fall, the final two are in the spring.

As a team, the Mustangs shot a seven-over par 295 at Indian Creek Golf Course. It's good enough for an eight-stroke lead over Doane, which shot a 303. Northwestern is four strokes back of third place with a 307. Dordt is in fifth with a 315 and Briar Cliff is in eighth with a 322.

Morningside is led by Jonny Douglas, who shot an even-par 72 and is in second place. Douglas is two strokes behind Doane's Conor Schubring, who shot a 70.

The Mustangs have three golfers in the top three. Corey Matthey and Sam Storey are right behind Douglas as both shot a one-over par 73 and are tied for third with Midland's Peyton Koch. Morningside's Xan Milligan is tied for 12 with a 77 and Jackson Sitzmann is tied for 19th with a 79.

Ezra Meyer is leading Northwestern as he shot a three-over par 75 and is in eighth place. He's closely followed by teammate Kolby Newborg, who shot a 79 and is tied for ninth. Brock Murphy finished one stroke behind Newborg and is tied for 12th and Kyle Christy is tied for 19th with a 79.