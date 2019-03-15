OPELIKA, Ala. -- The Morningside men's and women's golf teams are competing at the Spring Break Invitational this weekend.
The Mustang men finished in second place and the women finished in fourth place.
After shooting a 291 on the first day, the Morningside men shot a 290 on the second day to remain in second place with a 581, five stroke over par. The 290 was two strokes over par. Point University won with a 574, two strokes under par.
Jonathan Douglas and Torben Boerger both tied for fourth for Morningside with a two-day total of 144, which is even par. Douglas shot a 71 on the first day and a one-over par 73 on Friday. Boeger shot a 75 on Thursday and moved up 11 spots with a three-under par 69 on Friday.
Sam Storey shot a 70 on Thursday but fell nine spots after shooting a seven-over par 79 on Friday and tied for 12th with a five-over par 149.
Cody Holck and Corey Matthey tied for 19th with a seven-over par 151. Holck shot a 75 on the first day and a four-over par on Friday to slide four spots. Matthey shot a 70 on the first day but rebounded with an even-par 72 on Friday to move up 20 spots.
Ben Peterson finished in 41st place with a 159 and Tyler Danke finished in 52nd with a 168.
The Morningside women are in fourth place with a two-day total of 660. The Mustangs shot 334 on the first day and improved to eight strokes with a 326 on Friday. Dalton State leads the tournament with a 612.
Laia Badosa led Morningside with a seventh-place finish with a two-day total of 159. She shot an 80 on the first day and improved by a stroke with a 79 on Friday.
Maria Nava finished in 14th place. She shot an 84 on the first day and improved by two spots after shooting a 79 on Friday for a 163.
Maria Zorrilla finished in 19th place after shooting an 85 each day.
Samantha Knight and Mikaela Livengood tied for 22nd as both shot a 173. Knight shot a 90 on the first day and came back with an 83 on the Friday to improve by seven spots. Livengood shot an 85 on the first day and an 88 on Friday.
Alex Mankle finished in 27th place with a 175 and Liz Thies finished in 40th with a 190.