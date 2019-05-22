MESA, Arizona -- The Morningside men's golf team and Northwestern's Caleb Badura were waiting to see if they made the cut to the third day of the NAIA national tournament at Las Sendas Golf Course on Wednesday. The first day didn't end in time and some golfers had to finish their round on Wednesday.
Morningside shot a 318 on the first day and the Mustangs followed that up with 314 on Wednesday. That put the Mustangs in a tie for 24th on Wednesday, but not all teams had finished play.
Badura, a freshman, shot a 78 on the first day and followed that up with a 76 on the second day. He is sitting in a tie for 61st place with a 154 with more individual golfers out on the course on Wednesday night.
Sam Storey leads Morningside with a 153. He shot a 78 on the first day and a 75 on the season day. Jonathan Douglas shot an 80 on day one and his score came down to a 76 on the second day. Cody Holck has a 163 an Corey Matthey rounds out the top-four with a 164. Xan Milligan is shooting a 170.