Morningside men roll in first-round NAIA tournament game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- It took a bit for the Morningside men's basketball team to get in a rhythm in their first game at the NAIA D-II national men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Eight minutes into the game against No. 8 seed College of the Ozarks, the No. 1-seeded Mustangs hadn't led yet and were tied at 14 with the Bobcats.

Then Morningside started to find its footing on both ends of the court. After scoring 14 points in the first eight minutes, the Mustangs scored 28 points in the final 12 minutes of the half to take control of the game against the College of the Ozarks.

That allowed Morningside to go into halftime with a 12-points lead as the Mustangs advanced with a 99-58 win over the College of the Ozarks. The Mustangs will face Oklahoma Wesleyan at 10:45 a.m. on Friday in the second round of the NAIA tournament.

The slow start could be attributed to the fact that Morningside hadn't played a game in 14 days. The Mustangs last contest was on Feb. 26 against Hastings in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. Morningside lost, giving the Mustangs a long layoff before its national tournament game.