Morningside men roll in first-round NAIA tournament game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- It took a bit for the Morningside men's basketball team to get in a rhythm in their first game at the NAIA D-II national men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Eight minutes into the game against No. 8 seed College of the Ozarks, the No. 1-seeded Mustangs hadn't led yet and were tied at 14 with the Bobcats.
Then Morningside started to find its footing on both ends of the court. After scoring 14 points in the first eight minutes, the Mustangs scored 28 points in the final 12 minutes of the half to take control of the game against the College of the Ozarks.
That allowed Morningside to go into halftime with a 12-points lead as the Mustangs advanced with a 99-58 win over the College of the Ozarks. The Mustangs will face Oklahoma Wesleyan at 10:45 a.m. on Friday in the second round of the NAIA tournament.
The slow start could be attributed to the fact that Morningside hadn't played a game in 14 days. The Mustangs last contest was on Feb. 26 against Hastings in the first round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament. Morningside lost, giving the Mustangs a long layoff before its national tournament game.
"It's while since we've played so we just had to get back and comfortable to our game," Morningside guard Zach Imig said. "Once we settled in, I thought it was really good for us. We were anxious. The GPAC tournament didn't go how we wanted but that just added another chip on our shoulder coming into the national tournament.
"As good as this feels today, we have to take this with a grain of sand and keep on moving. Each game is the next important game."
Morningside coach Jim Sykes said College of the Ozarks also contributed to the Mustangs start. The Bobcats hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game with a 6-0 lead and their defense slowed down the Mustangs early.
But after the first eight minutes, the Mustangs started to roll.
"You have to give Ozarks credit for that because they came out and were playing with a lot of intensity on defense," Sykes said. "It took a little while for our guys to find their rhythm but once they did, we really took off."
It was a well-rounded effort by Morningside offensively. The Mustangs shot 56.5 percent (39-of-69) from the field and five players finished in double-figures. Tyler Borchers led Morningside with 18 points and Trey Brown scored 14 points off the bench. Imig was close to a triple-double with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Will Pottebaum added 12 points.
"That's good to see after we had a couple of weeks off," Imig said. "Morningside basketball, getting everyone involved, unselfish basketball, getting everyone involved, that was awesome."
After Ozarks started with the 6-0 lead. Morningside slowly chipped away and tied the game at 12 and then at 14. Tyler Borchers made a bucket down low for a 16-14 lead but the Bobcats hit a 3-pointer to retake the lead.
Alex Borchers got a steal and a layup to give the Mustangs an 18-17 lead with 10:30 left in the first half as the Mustangs never trailed again. A 22-11 run to end the half gave Morningside a 42-30 lead.
The Mustangs extended the lead to 50-30 early in the second half when a 10-0 run by Ozarks cut the lead to 50-40 with 16:42 left in the game.
Sykes called a timeout and Morningside responded by scoring the next eight points to go up 58-40.
"I said 'Great job building a 20-point lead, it went to 10 in a hurry.' A 20-point lead doesn't last very long if you are not locked in," Sykes said. "We got back to playing Morningside basketball and we built the lead back up."
Morningside later went up 65-42 with 10:25 left and went on to win by more than 40 points.