Morningside men's basketball steps up to beat Briar Cliff on Saturday

Jaden Kleinhesselink chipped in 12 points for Briar Cliff, which is also without a key performer in high-scoring guard Ethan Freidel, also nursing an ankle injury.

While Morningside made 52 percent of its shots (28 of 54), the Chargers were 27-for-68, or 39.7 percent. Lamb was 6 of 14 from beyond the arc and continued a torrid pace that has him ranked third nationally in points scored.

“There’s been a common cause in this losing streak,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “There’s a point in the first half where we’re not scoring and not getting stops. We went from up one to down 11 and that’s a big deal. When you look at the final score that’s the difference in the game.

“I am really proud of how our guys kept fighting. We had a couple chances to fold and they didn’t. They kept coming and got a few stops. Late in the game when it was a six or seven point spread, we rimmed out three wide open threes. We got them and they didn’t fall and that’s basketball. But that’s a dang good team we lost to, too.”

Briar Cliff trimmed a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes left to 72-67 when Kleinhesselink made a layup with 1:47 remaining. After Lamb’s last bucket with 1:15 left made it 74-69, Morningside salted it away from the free throw line.

Morningside won for fourth straight time over the Chargers, but over the last 31 games, the series has been tight, with the Mustangs holding an 18-13 advantage.

