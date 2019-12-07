Morningside men's basketball steps up to beat Briar Cliff on Saturday

SIOUX CITY — Even without its All-American, the Morningside men's basketball team is still to be reckoned with.
Tyler Borchers missed Saturday’s crosstown rivalry game with Briar Cliff because of an ankle injury.
However, because of their superior depth and experience, the second-ranked (NAIA Division II) Mustangs remained unbeaten with an 81-72 triumph at Allee Gym.
Trey Brown took Borchers’ spot in the starting lineup and responded with a 26-point, 11-rebound effort as Morningside moved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Jackson Lamb did everything he could to keep Briar Cliff in the game, pouring in 38 points, but the Chargers (7-5, 1-5) suffered their fifth straight setback.
The 6-foot-6 Brown was far from the only player to excel for Morningside, but his effort made the absence of Borchers much easier to deal with. Borchers, who was wearing a boot after tweaking his right ankle in Wednesday’s game, is listed as day-to-day.
“It’s always next number up so whoever’s number gets called, that’s who has to show up,” Brown said. “Our depth can go a long way because once they start to get tired we have fresh legs coming in all the time so that can really help us throughout the game.”
Four of five Morningside starters reached double figures as Matt Hahn scored 12 points, Alex Borchers 11 and Zach Imig 10. Ben Hoskins came off the bench to tally 12 points and three rebounds.
“They weren’t coming here to lose and we certainly didn’t want to lose on our home floor,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “It was a hard-fought battle. Each team made their runs and fortunately we made a few more at the end.
“I have to give Mark and his crew all the credit in the world. They played hard on both ends of the floor and can Jackson score in a lot of different ways? I thought Matt played really good defense on him, but you can’t give him any space whatsoever. He put up a lot of points.”
In a quick reversal of fortunes, Morningside turned a 21-20 deficit into a 33-21 lead midway through the first half. The 13-0 spurt forced the Chargers to play catchup and after trailing 44-33 at halftime, they cut it to five points with less than two minutes remaining.
Morningside, though, made seven free throws in the last 47 seconds to preserve the victory.
“For the most part our depth had a lot to do with it,” Sykes said. “Our bench came in and played well, especially Ben Hoskins. He’s student teaching now but he’s in the gym shooting every day. Credit to him.”
Jaden Kleinhesselink chipped in 12 points for Briar Cliff, which is also without a key performer in high-scoring guard Ethan Freidel, also nursing an ankle injury.
While Morningside made 52 percent of its shots (28 of 54), the Chargers were 27-for-68, or 39.7 percent. Lamb was 6 of 14 from beyond the arc and continued a torrid pace that has him ranked third nationally in points scored.
“There’s been a common cause in this losing streak,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “There’s a point in the first half where we’re not scoring and not getting stops. We went from up one to down 11 and that’s a big deal. When you look at the final score that’s the difference in the game.
“I am really proud of how our guys kept fighting. We had a couple chances to fold and they didn’t. They kept coming and got a few stops. Late in the game when it was a six or seven point spread, we rimmed out three wide open threes. We got them and they didn’t fall and that’s basketball. But that’s a dang good team we lost to, too.”
Briar Cliff trimmed a 10-point deficit with just over four minutes left to 72-67 when Kleinhesselink made a layup with 1:47 remaining. After Lamb’s last bucket with 1:15 left made it 74-69, Morningside salted it away from the free throw line.
Morningside won for fourth straight time over the Chargers, but over the last 31 games, the series has been tight, with the Mustangs holding an 18-13 advantage.