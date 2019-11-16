Morningside men's basketball uses big second-half run to keep Dordt at bay

SIOUX CITY — Coming out of halftime Saturday, Morningside College men’s basketball coach Jim Sykes wanted to see more urgency out of his team.
He didn’t have to wait long to see the Mustangs’ offense on fire.
The Mustangs went on an early 19-5 second-half run at Veerdorn Sports Complex that prompted Morningside to hold off Dordt 96-88.
When the Mustangs did pump up the tempo, they got many open looks and several points in the paint.
Zach Imig, for example, scored three layups in that run, and Tyler Borchers had two buckets down low after halftime.
Borchers led the Mustangs with 31 points, and Imig scored 22 points.
Sykes was pleased with how Imig took control during that run and decided to attack the basket.
“He wasn’t going to be denied,” Skyes said. “When they doubled off him, he did a good job of finding Tyler, and Tyler was shooting point-blank shots.”
Borchers made 12 of 16 shot attempts, and he also recorded a double-double by having 10 rebounds.
Sykes was happy to see the Mustangs’ offense take what the Dordt defense gave them.
The Mustangs also got points from the outside, as Ben Hoskins hit two 3-pointers in that run. In all, Morningside made nine 3s.
In the first half, the Mustangs were a little hesitant because the Defenders were throwing different styles of defense at them.
Dordt coach Brian Van Haaften called anything from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone and even played some 1-3-1 zone.
That allowed the Defenders to get set in their defense no matter which one it was, and Sykes wanted to change that at intermission.
“Whether they were in a man or zone or switching things up, we were pushing the ball hard up the floor to half court, and we were kind of stale because we weren’t sure what they were in,” Sykes said. “We just had to get the ball moving and less dribbling, more ball movement. We got some easy looks there early in the second half.”
Morningside led as many as 17, but Dordt wasn’t willing to just give up and quit.
The Defenders went on a 7-1 run with less than 3 minutes to go, and the large contributor was the Defenders’ full-court press defense.
Ben Gesink got a fastbreak score that started the comeback attempt, then Jesse Jansma — the Defenders’ leading scorer with 23 — hit a 3.
Garrett Franken then stole an errant pass from Alex Borchers in the backcourt, and that started making the Defenders a little more optimistic.
However, the Mustangs hit 5 of 8 free throws in the final 63 seconds to kill any dream of a major comeback.
“Our guys, we have a really tight knit group of guys, and we’ll always play hard when it comes down to the wire,” Van Haaften said. “The game got away from us a little bit in the second half. Defensively, we didn’t really get it done.”