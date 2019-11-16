Morningside men's basketball uses big second-half run to keep Dordt at bay

Sykes was happy to see the Mustangs’ offense take what the Dordt defense gave them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mustangs also got points from the outside, as Ben Hoskins hit two 3-pointers in that run. In all, Morningside made nine 3s.

In the first half, the Mustangs were a little hesitant because the Defenders were throwing different styles of defense at them.

Dordt coach Brian Van Haaften called anything from man-to-man to a 2-3 zone and even played some 1-3-1 zone.

That allowed the Defenders to get set in their defense no matter which one it was, and Sykes wanted to change that at intermission.

“Whether they were in a man or zone or switching things up, we were pushing the ball hard up the floor to half court, and we were kind of stale because we weren’t sure what they were in,” Sykes said. “We just had to get the ball moving and less dribbling, more ball movement. We got some easy looks there early in the second half.”

Morningside led as many as 17, but Dordt wasn’t willing to just give up and quit.