Morningside men's basketball wins third straight GPAC title

Then, the Mustangs picked up the pace thanks to a 25-3 run to start out the second half. Trey Brown scored 12 points in that run.

Zach Imig, Trystan Cummins and Alex Borchers also combined to hit four 3-pointers that helped the Mustangs bury the Warriors.

“We had to get back to playing Morningside basketball,” Sykes said. “We weren’t dictating what was going on. The second half, I thought after the 18-minute mark, we were up five, I believe, and 10 minutes later, we were up 30. We just started playing faster. Our defense created our offense and our offense created our defense.”

Trey Brown recorded a double-double in the win. He led the Mustangs with 32 points, and brought down 12 rebounds, too.

Brown is one of four Mustangs with a double-digit average in points per game. He’s at exactly 10.0 ppg with the 32 added on from Wednesday, and the Mustangs leader in ppg is Tyler Borchers (17.6).

“The thing about Trey is that he’s a lunch box guy and he comes to work every day,” Sykes said of Brown. “Trey brings a lot of energy sprinting up and down the floor on offense and defense. He rebounds the ball extremely well. He finishes down the stretch at a high pace. That’s a credit to him and his work ethic.”