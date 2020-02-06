Morningside men's basketball wins third straight GPAC title

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College men’s basketball coach Jim Sykes realizes how difficult it is to win on nightly basis in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, let alone win a conference regular-season championship.
The Mustangs made school history in that matter on Wednesday, as top-ranked Morningside clinched the program-record-setting third straight GPAC championship with a 102-77 win over Midland inside Allee Gymnasium.
Dakota Wesleyan also lost to Briar Cliff at Newman Flanagan Center on Wednesday, and that helped the Mustangs (24-1, 16-1) continue a successful athletic year.
“It’s really a tough thing to get year after year,” Sykes said. “It’s a tribute to the guys. Our character, our culture and our program, they come to work and they get after each other and we continue to strive for one goal and that’s for Morningside to be successful.”
The win comes after the Mustangs lost their first game of the season to Briar Cliff on Saturday at the NFC, and Sykes didn’t like the lack of aggressiveness they played with.
The Warriors tried to make things interesting early by knotting up with the Mustangs with 8 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the first half.
Morningside, however, ended the first half on a 26-17 in the final 8:07.
Then, the Mustangs picked up the pace thanks to a 25-3 run to start out the second half. Trey Brown scored 12 points in that run.
Zach Imig, Trystan Cummins and Alex Borchers also combined to hit four 3-pointers that helped the Mustangs bury the Warriors.
“We had to get back to playing Morningside basketball,” Sykes said. “We weren’t dictating what was going on. The second half, I thought after the 18-minute mark, we were up five, I believe, and 10 minutes later, we were up 30. We just started playing faster. Our defense created our offense and our offense created our defense.”
Trey Brown recorded a double-double in the win. He led the Mustangs with 32 points, and brought down 12 rebounds, too.
Brown is one of four Mustangs with a double-digit average in points per game. He’s at exactly 10.0 ppg with the 32 added on from Wednesday, and the Mustangs leader in ppg is Tyler Borchers (17.6).
“The thing about Trey is that he’s a lunch box guy and he comes to work every day,” Sykes said of Brown. “Trey brings a lot of energy sprinting up and down the floor on offense and defense. He rebounds the ball extremely well. He finishes down the stretch at a high pace. That’s a credit to him and his work ethic.”
Imig, who leads the GPAC in assists, upped an impressive streak of multiple-assist contests to 22 after having five assists on Wednesday.
Sykes and the rest of the coaching staff wondered how much urgency there was going to be following the road upset.
“Nobody wants to lose,” Sykes said. “The fact that we did, it’s not about losing one game. It’s about how you respond to losing that game. I thought we bounced back well. We got the job done. They’re experienced guys, they know what it takes. We need to continue to grow on that.
“No. 1, they learned that we take everyone’s best shot,” Sykes added. “Until you get your nose bloodied a little bit, you are getting everyone’s best shot.”
Morningside’s next game comes at 6 p.m. Saturday for a top-10 D2 clash with Dakota Wesleyan University.