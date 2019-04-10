ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Northwestern men's golf team is ranked one spot ahead of Morningside in the NAIA poll. The Red Raiders are 21st, Morningside is 22nd.
But it was the Mustangs who got the best out of the two when they played against each other in match play in the Red Raider Raider Cup on Tuesday.
After stroke play, Morningside and Northwestern were placed against each other in match play. The Mustangs won four of the five matches to claim a 4-1 win over Northwestern.
Corey Matthey won the first match by 6-and-5. Jonny Douglas won 3-and-2, Sam Storey won 4-and-3 and Cody Holck had the closest match, winning 2-and-1.
Northwestern's lone win came from Tyler Merley in 4-and-3.
Jamestown defeated Dakota Wesleyan 4-1 to finish in third place.
Briar Cliff faced Concordia for fifth place. The Bulldogs won 4-1. Briar Cliff's lone win came at No. 3 as Erik Ingenluiff won 1-up.
Dordt beat Mount Marty 5-0 claim seventh place. Ryan Fedders, Ryan Feauto, Will Mulder and Kyle Colyn all won convincingly. Brandon Vande Griend got by with a 1-up win.